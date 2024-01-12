en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Tracy Katz Muhl Sworn in as 57th State House Representative

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:53 pm EST
Tracy Katz Muhl Sworn in as 57th State House Representative

Tracy Katz Muhl, a recognized figure within the Northfield Township Democratic Committee, has been officially sworn in as the 57th State House representative. This monumental event took place on Thursday at the Northbrook Village Hall, where approximately 150 people gathered to witness the ceremony. The proceedings were presided over by Judge Mike Hymen, lending an air of gravitas to the occasion.

Unity in the Democratic Party

The ceremony was graced by the presence of various distinguished Democratic Party leaders, including New Trier Township Committeeman Dean Maragos, Wheeling Township Committeeman Mark Walker, and Lake County Democratic Party Chairwoman Lauren Beth Gash. Their attendance at this event highlights the solidarity and unity within the party ranks as Katz Muhl embarks on her new legislative responsibilities.

Filling a Vacant Seat

Katz Muhl’s assumption of office is of significant importance, as she fills the recently vacated seat of former State Rep. Jonathan Carroll. The 57th District, which she now represents, includes areas such as Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove, Des Plaines, Glencoe, Glenview, Mount Prospect, Northbrook, Northfield, Riverwoods, Wheeling, Wilmette, and Winnetka. Katz Muhl was the only candidate vying for Carroll’s State House seat in the primary, demonstrating her determination and commitment to serving her constituents.

A New Era for the 57th State House District

Tracy Katz Muhl’s assumption of office symbolizes a new era for the Democratic Party and the constituents of the 57th State House district. Her appointment process involved a weighted vote from committee members of the outgoing representative’s party within the legislative district. With Katz Muhl commanding more than 50% of these weighted votes, it is evident that she enjoys substantial support from her party.

Expressing her readiness to commence her duties with the legislative session in Springfield starting on January 16, Katz Muhl thanked her supporters and articulated her honor in representing her hometown of Northbrook. As she now prepares to lead the 57th State House District into a promising future, her dedication and resolve are clear for all to see.

0
Politics United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
48 seconds ago
NYC Mayor Reverses Budget Cuts, Invests in Youth Programs Amid Fiscal Constraints
Mayor Eric Adams of New York City has signaled a turn in his fiscal strategy by reinstating $10 million to the community schools program and pledging an $80 million investment in the Summer Rising program. This critical policy shift, designed to bolster young people’s support mechanisms across the city, marks the third time in just
NYC Mayor Reverses Budget Cuts, Invests in Youth Programs Amid Fiscal Constraints
Veteran Councilmember Jimmy Sawyer Sworn in as Hanceville's New Mayor
4 mins ago
Veteran Councilmember Jimmy Sawyer Sworn in as Hanceville's New Mayor
Alabama's AMCC Entangled in Legal Battle Over Medical Marijuana Licensing
6 mins ago
Alabama's AMCC Entangled in Legal Battle Over Medical Marijuana Licensing
Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen Advocates for Preservation of Workers' Rights
1 min ago
Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen Advocates for Preservation of Workers' Rights
Ukraine's Language Ombudsman Raises Alarm Over Illegal Russian Literature Imports
2 mins ago
Ukraine's Language Ombudsman Raises Alarm Over Illegal Russian Literature Imports
Pennsylvania Toddler Allegedly Poisoned: A Tragic Tale of Malice & Premeditation
2 mins ago
Pennsylvania Toddler Allegedly Poisoned: A Tragic Tale of Malice & Premeditation
Latest Headlines
World News
Suablack Tor Pran49: From Local Arenas to ONE Championship
14 seconds
Suablack Tor Pran49: From Local Arenas to ONE Championship
NYC Mayor Reverses Budget Cuts, Invests in Youth Programs Amid Fiscal Constraints
49 seconds
NYC Mayor Reverses Budget Cuts, Invests in Youth Programs Amid Fiscal Constraints
Luca Marini Triumphs at '100 Km of Champions' Event
50 seconds
Luca Marini Triumphs at '100 Km of Champions' Event
Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen Advocates for Preservation of Workers' Rights
1 min
Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen Advocates for Preservation of Workers' Rights
Ukraine's Language Ombudsman Raises Alarm Over Illegal Russian Literature Imports
2 mins
Ukraine's Language Ombudsman Raises Alarm Over Illegal Russian Literature Imports
Coroner Calls for 'Drastic Changes' in Prison Mental Health Services Following Inmate Suicide
2 mins
Coroner Calls for 'Drastic Changes' in Prison Mental Health Services Following Inmate Suicide
Socceroos Eye Victory in AFC Asian Cup Opener Against India
3 mins
Socceroos Eye Victory in AFC Asian Cup Opener Against India
Three Deaths in Three Days: A Crisis Unfolds at Montgomery County Correctional Facilities
3 mins
Three Deaths in Three Days: A Crisis Unfolds at Montgomery County Correctional Facilities
Socceroos Kick-Off AFC Asian Cup Campaign with Anticipated Clash Against India
3 mins
Socceroos Kick-Off AFC Asian Cup Campaign with Anticipated Clash Against India
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app