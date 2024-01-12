Tracy Katz Muhl Sworn in as 57th State House Representative

Tracy Katz Muhl, a recognized figure within the Northfield Township Democratic Committee, has been officially sworn in as the 57th State House representative. This monumental event took place on Thursday at the Northbrook Village Hall, where approximately 150 people gathered to witness the ceremony. The proceedings were presided over by Judge Mike Hymen, lending an air of gravitas to the occasion.

Unity in the Democratic Party

The ceremony was graced by the presence of various distinguished Democratic Party leaders, including New Trier Township Committeeman Dean Maragos, Wheeling Township Committeeman Mark Walker, and Lake County Democratic Party Chairwoman Lauren Beth Gash. Their attendance at this event highlights the solidarity and unity within the party ranks as Katz Muhl embarks on her new legislative responsibilities.

Filling a Vacant Seat

Katz Muhl’s assumption of office is of significant importance, as she fills the recently vacated seat of former State Rep. Jonathan Carroll. The 57th District, which she now represents, includes areas such as Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove, Des Plaines, Glencoe, Glenview, Mount Prospect, Northbrook, Northfield, Riverwoods, Wheeling, Wilmette, and Winnetka. Katz Muhl was the only candidate vying for Carroll’s State House seat in the primary, demonstrating her determination and commitment to serving her constituents.

A New Era for the 57th State House District

Tracy Katz Muhl’s assumption of office symbolizes a new era for the Democratic Party and the constituents of the 57th State House district. Her appointment process involved a weighted vote from committee members of the outgoing representative’s party within the legislative district. With Katz Muhl commanding more than 50% of these weighted votes, it is evident that she enjoys substantial support from her party.

Expressing her readiness to commence her duties with the legislative session in Springfield starting on January 16, Katz Muhl thanked her supporters and articulated her honor in representing her hometown of Northbrook. As she now prepares to lead the 57th State House District into a promising future, her dedication and resolve are clear for all to see.