India

TPCC Leader Mallu Ravi Slams Former BRS Government and Pledges Pension Scheme Change

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
TPCC Leader Mallu Ravi Slams Former BRS Government and Pledges Pension Scheme Change

In a recent round table meeting at the Press Club in Somajiguda, Hyderabad, TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi launched a scathing critique of the former BRS government. Ravi’s primary target was the lack of autonomy for ministers under the previous administration, likening them to puppets devoid of the liberty to make independent decisions.

Allegations Against The BRS Government

Mallu Ravi’s criticism wasn’t limited to the ministers’ lack of autonomy. He also took aim at members of the KCR family, including former ministers KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao, as well as MLC Kavitha. Ravi accused them of making false accusations against the State government.

The TPCC senior vice-president also accused the BRS government of failing to fulfill electoral promises, particularly lambasting its inability to implement any of the 86 promises made in its manifesto. Among the government’s major failures, he highlighted issues related to fee reimbursement, scholarship dues, and the lack of stipends for unemployed youth.

The Congress Party’s Commitment

During the meeting, Mallu Ravi emphasized the Congress party’s commitment to altering the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) if it ascends to power in Telangana. This commitment, he said, was backed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.

Meeting Participants and Discussions

The round table meeting saw active participation from a number of notable figures, including TJS president Kodandaram, Intermediate JAC chairman Madhusudan Reddy, and leaders of various unions. The discussions mainly revolved around the demand for the revival of the old pension scheme.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

