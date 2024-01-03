en English
Canada

Toxic Political Atmosphere for Women Politicians in Canada: A Rising Concern

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:06 pm EST
Toxic Political Atmosphere for Women Politicians in Canada: A Rising Concern

Michelle Rempel Garner, a Conservative MP from Calgary Nose Hill, has voiced her concerns over the growing toxicity in the political atmosphere, particularly for women politicians in Canada. She highlighted the escalating online abuse they face, a situation that is distinctly more prevalent and severe for women, especially those who are Black, Indigenous, and racialized. The abuse is often sexualized and gendered, setting it apart from the vitriol directed at their male counterparts.

Abuse: A Distinctly Gendered Issue

While discussions around this abuse have been ongoing, solutions seem to be scarce. The issue isn’t just about hate, but the manner in which it is often personalized for women, hitting at their identity. These observations are confirmed by Erin Tolley and Heidi Tworek, experts in politics and online harms. The issue has severe implications, as seen in the experiences of former Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes, who was at the receiving end of a deluge of racism and misogyny.

More Voices, Similar Concerns

Other female politicians, including NDP MP Leah Gazan, echo Garner’s concerns but are adamant that these discussions should not deter women from political roles. Yet, the effects of this toxicity are visible. Canada’s ranking for gender parity in politics has seen a decline, hinting at the potential deterrent this environment could be for women aspiring to step into this arena.

Fueling Hate: Disinformation and Social Media

The role of social media and its design, which often promotes divisive content, is a significant contributor to the problem. A notable example is Iqra Khalid’s experience with motion M-103, which aimed to condemn Islamophobia but ended up fueling online hate due to widespread disinformation. The issue isn’t restricted to just the toxicity of online spaces but extends to the very institutions designed to combat them, which have so far made little progress.

As Garner and her colleagues continue to bring this issue to the fore, the call for action becomes increasingly urgent. The need is not just to condemn the abuse but to actively work towards curbing it, ensuring that the political landscape in Canada becomes a safer and more inclusive space for women.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

