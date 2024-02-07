Town's Finance Committee Divided Over PFAS Remediation Funding

In an enduring saga of public health and environmental concern, a town's Finance Committee is grappling with the contentious issue of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in local wells. The issue is centered around two Town Meeting warrant articles designed to tackle this looming crisis.

An Agreement on Prioritization

During a recent meeting, the committee members achieved consensus on Article 14, a proposal that seeks Town Meeting's approval to allocate $700,000 from the Water Department's reserves. The funds are earmarked for a comprehensive study to prioritize the town's wells, a vital step towards understanding and combatting the PFAS contamination.

A House Divided

However, a stark divide emerged within the committee when it came to the proposal of borrowing $1 million for the design and permitting process necessary for the wells. The vote resulted in a tight 4-3 against the borrowing, indicating a clear split in how the committee believes the town should proceed with the remediation of PFAS in the town's water supply.

The Battle Ahead

The Selectboard voted unanimously to back both Town Meeting articles, committing to a $1.7 million expenditure to combat the PFAS chemicals in the drinking water. This unanimous decision underscores the gravity of the situation, even as the Finance Committee remains divided over the funding mechanism for addressing the contamination.