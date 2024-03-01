Town Board to Tighten House Size Limits Amid Construction Surge

In a bold move to address the burgeoning issue of oversized homes, the Town Board is taking definitive steps towards amending current construction regulations. Spearheaded by Town Attorney Stephen Kiely, the initiative seeks to curb the trend of building houses significantly larger than the 5,999 square feet permitted by Town Code, with some residences even doubling that size. Kiely's upcoming meeting with the Suffolk County Planning Commission on March 6 aims to extend a moratorium on special permit applications for constructing larger houses, signaling a critical juncture in the town's development policies.

Strategic Shift in Permit Process

Kiely proposes transferring the decision-making power for special permits to the Zoning Board of Review (ZBA), allowing for a more stringent review process. Applicants for larger homes will need to satisfy several criteria that ensure the construction maintains neighborhood character and does not adversely affect the surrounding area. This strategic shift signifies the Board's commitment to preserving the town's aesthetic and community values amidst rapid construction growth.

Revising Space Calculations

The Board is also contemplating an increase in the maximum allowable property build-up to 8,500 square feet. However, this figure would encompass the entire space of the property, rather than just the livable area, addressing loopholes that have allowed applicants to bypass current size restrictions. By considering the total space, finished or unfinished, the Board aims to eliminate these discrepancies, with Senior Building Inspector Reed Karen and Deputy Supervisor Meg Larsen leading the charge for this comprehensive approach to construction regulation.

Addressing Future Construction Concerns

Further discussions have introduced the concept of a "pyramid law," which would regulate the placement of buildings on a lot based on height measurements from all property lines, not just the ground to the top. This law aims to prevent new constructions from overshadowing neighboring properties, with considerations being made for its potential impact on wetlands and other sensitive areas. The Board's proactive measures reflect a deep-seated concern for balanced development that respects both environmental and community standards.

As the Town Board navigates through these regulatory changes, the implications for future construction in the area are profound. The proposed amendments represent a pivotal effort to control the rapid expansion of oversized homes, ensuring that development aligns with the character and values of the community. With these measures, the Board sets a precedent for sustainable growth, mindful of both aesthetic and environmental considerations.