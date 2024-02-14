A new chapter unfolds in the Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA) as Roberto "Bob" Zozobrado, a seasoned figure in the tourism industry, is appointed as the new general manager and CEO, effective after his swearing-in scheduled for Feb. 15.

Zozobrado: A Seasoned Tourism Veteran Takes the Helm

Roberto "Bob" Zozobrado, the current president of the Tourism Congress of the Philippines (TCP), is set to replace Cynthia Lagdameo Carrion as the general manager and CEO of the PRA. Zozobrado's appointment follows a report submitted by Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco to Malacañang detailing Carrion's misconduct during Senate hearings on the 2024 national budget.

With his extensive experience in the tourism industry, Zozobrado is expected to bring fresh perspectives and strategies to the PRA, a government-owned and -controlled corporation tasked with promoting the Philippines as an attractive retirement haven.

From Tourism to Retirement: Navigating Uncharted Waters

While the shift from tourism to retirement may seem unconventional, Zozobrado's background in marketing the Philippines' tourism assets could prove invaluable in showcasing the country's appeal as a retirement destination.

In an interview, Zozobrado shared his plans to leverage the country's rich culture, warm climate, and affordable cost of living to entice retirees from around the world. "The Philippines has so much to offer, and I believe that with the right approach, we can make it a top choice for retirees seeking a new home," he said.

A Clean Slate: Ensuring a Smooth Transition

Zozobrado is expected to resign from his private sector posts upon assuming leadership of the PRA. This move underscores his commitment to focusing on his new role and ensuring a smooth transition for the organization.

As the PRA embarks on this new journey, stakeholders are hopeful that Zozobrado's appointment will usher in a period of growth and stability. With his wealth of experience and dedication to promoting the Philippines, Zozobrado is well-positioned to steer the PRA towards a bright future.

As I prepare to take on this new challenge, I am reminded of the immense responsibility that comes with leading an organization like the PRA. But with the support of my colleagues and the trust of the Filipino people, I am confident that together, we can make the Philippines the retirement haven it deserves to be.

Roberto "Bob" Zozobrado

In conclusion, Roberto "Bob" Zozobrado's appointment as the new general manager and CEO of the Philippine Retirement Authority marks the beginning of a new chapter for the organization. With his extensive experience in the tourism industry and his commitment to promoting the Philippines, Zozobrado is poised to lead the PRA towards a prosperous future as a top retirement destination.