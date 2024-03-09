Tory Ministers Break Ranks, Demand Sunak Hikes Defence Spending to Counter Global Threats

Amid growing global tensions, two influential Tory ministers, Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Tom Tugendhat, have made a public call for an increase in the UK's military spending. In a bold move that diverges from typical ministerial conduct, they published an article urging Chancellor Rishi Sunak to elevate defense expenditure to at least 2.5% of the national income. Highlighting the escalating threats posed by nations like China and Russia, their plea accentuates the urgency of bolstering the UK's military capabilities to ensure national security and future prosperity.

Escalating Global Risks Demand Robust Response

Both Trevelyan and Tugendhat, serving as the UK’s Indo-Pacific and Security ministers respectively, have voiced concerns over the insufficient pace of the UK's defense investment in light of the increasing geopolitical threats. Their call to action comes in the wake of China's announcement of a 7.2% increase in its defense budget, bringing it to a staggering $230 billion, and Russia's commitment to allocate 40% of its annual expenditure towards defense and security. These developments, they argue, necessitate a significant and swift response from the UK to not only deter potential adversaries but also to safeguard the nation's future prosperity.

Political and Military Leaders Rally for Increased Defence Spending

The ministers' unprecedented move has sparked a broader discussion on the UK's defense spending, with figures like General Sir Patrick Sanders, the outgoing chief of the army, and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, echoing the call for increased military investment. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has previously indicated a willingness to boost defense spending "as soon as economic conditions allow," but the recent plea by Trevelyan and Tugendhat underscores a growing impatience within the government's ranks for more decisive action. The defence secretary, Grant Shapps, has yet to comment on the matter, leaving the government's response to this internal pressure uncertain.