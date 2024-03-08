Tory Members Demand Rishi Sunak's Resignation After Budget Fallout, Citing Lack of Leadership

In a striking display of internal dissent, Tory members have launched a significant pushback against Prime Minister Rishi Sunak following Jeremy Hunt's latest Budget announcement. The Conservative Post, a platform for current and former Tory members, saw over 5,000 signatures within 24 hours on a letter demanding Sunak's immediate resignation as party leader and Prime Minister. This move underscores the growing frustration within the Conservative Party over its direction and leadership, especially in light of Dominic Cummings' critique of Sunak's lack of a coherent strategy and fight against Labour's potential victory.

Unpacking the Fury: Budget Reactions and Calls for Change

The backlash against Sunak and Hunt has been fueled by a Budget perceived as lacking ambition and failing to address core Conservative values. Critics, including Lord Frost and MP Simon Clark, argue that the current leadership's strategy is leading the party towards a significant electoral defeat. The Conservative Post's letter, echoing these sentiments, highlights a desire among party members for a leader who champions conservatism—emphasizing free speech, free markets, low taxes, and small government.

Strategic Missteps and Electoral Concerns

Amidst predictions of a near 200-seat loss in the next general election, the urgency for leadership change within the Conservative Party has never been more apparent. The letter to Sunak from Tory members stresses the need for a new direction to avert handing over power to Labour and Keir Starmer. This sentiment is reinforced by the recent YouGov poll indicating a potential electoral wipeout reminiscent of 1997, raising alarms over the party's current trajectory under Sunak's leadership.

In response to the mounting pressure, the Conservative Party faces a critical juncture. The calls for Sunak's resignation reflect a broader desire for a reset, aiming to realign the party with its foundational principles and voter base.