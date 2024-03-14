Tory Backbenchers Mimic Trade Unions: Economic Stagnation Echoes Historic Strikes

The 50th anniversary of the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) not only celebrated its foundational impact on Margaret Thatcher's administration but also spotlighted the current economic stagnation attributed to the Conservative backbenchers’ trade union-like tactics. This comparison underscores a significant shift in the party's approach, emphasizing the pressing need for demographic and economic reforms.

Historical Echoes and Current Challenges

At the heart of Britain's economic challenges lies a stark comparison to the past. Conservative backbenchers, much like the trade unions of the 1970s, have been resistant to necessary reforms, focusing instead on short-term benefits for specific voter bases. This has led to high debt, high taxes, and a lack of growth, with the CPS chairman Michael Spencer highlighting the struggle to produce growth reminiscent of 20 years ago. The focus on demographic challenges by the CPS's current head, Robert Colvile, underscores the urgency of addressing the economic implications of an aging population.

The Resistance to Change

The resistance from Tory MPs to productivity-enhancing measures and liberalization efforts, especially in housing, mirrors the historic resistance faced by post-war governments against union demands. This has resulted in a housing shortage, much like the 'closed shop' practices that once protected unionized workers from competition. Proposals for reforming adult social care have seen similar fates, with backbenchers prioritizing short-term voter interests over long-term economic benefits.

Implications for the Future

The reluctance of Conservative backbenchers to engage with necessary economic and demographic reforms may well pave the way for a future Labour government to address these challenges. Much like the union leaders of the past, Tory backbenchers' focus on protecting immediate interests may ultimately harm their long-term influence. The lesson from history suggests the need for a compromise and willingness to adopt unpopular but necessary reforms to secure economic stability and growth.