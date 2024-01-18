en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Toronto’s Proposed Snow Plowing Cut Stirs Controversy Amidst Climate Change Concerns

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 5:09 am EST
Toronto’s Proposed Snow Plowing Cut Stirs Controversy Amidst Climate Change Concerns

In a decision that has sparked controversy and instigated a city-wide discussion, the Toronto City Council is contemplating the termination of windrow plowing services for 262,000 homes as part of its proposed 2024 budget. This controversial cut, which forms part of a wider $620 million reduction, is projected to save $4 million in the current year and $16 million annually.

The Controversy of Cutting Windrow Plowing

Windrows, the piles of snow left at the end of driveways by passing snow plows, have become a contentious point in the city’s budgetary discussions. The proposed elimination of this service in the 2024/2025 winter season has stirred the pot, with several prominent figures expressing their opposition. Among them are Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie and Councillor Stephen Holyday, both of whom have voiced their concerns over the potentially adverse impact of such a cut on seniors and those reliant on the service.

Climate Change and the Need for Windrow Plowing

As climate change continues to manifest in increasingly heavier snowfall, the need for windrow plowing has become more pronounced. Amid these weather shifts, the proposed cut has been met with backlash from city officials and residents alike, many of whom underscore the importance of maintaining such services in the face of our changing climate.

Exploring Alternatives and Awaiting Decisions

Toronto Transportation Services General Manager Barbara Gray acknowledged the potential impact of the cut and mentioned that alternatives are being explored to support seniors should the service be discontinued. Budget Chief Shelley Carroll, on the other hand, emphasized the importance of discussing this cut in the budget consultations, asserting that no final decisions have been made yet. As Toronto waits for Mayor Olivia Chow to present her draft of the budget next month, the council continues to review feedback on this contentious issue.

0
Canada Climate & Environment Politics
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
8 mins ago
Rideau Canal Skateway Reopens After Two Year Hiatus
After a hiatus of nearly two years, the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa, Canada, has opened its doors to the public once more. The world’s largest natural ice-skating rink saw its return delayed by a few hours as it required additional time for the ice to completely freeze. The reopening marks a significant milestone since
Rideau Canal Skateway Reopens After Two Year Hiatus
Rideau Canal Skateway Reopens; US Imposes Sanctions; China Lobbies for Improved Image
39 mins ago
Rideau Canal Skateway Reopens; US Imposes Sanctions; China Lobbies for Improved Image
Sexual Minorities Face Disproportionate Police Contact in Canada: Study
50 mins ago
Sexual Minorities Face Disproportionate Police Contact in Canada: Study
The University of Winnipeg's TerraByte Project: Pioneering the Future of Digital Agriculture
32 mins ago
The University of Winnipeg's TerraByte Project: Pioneering the Future of Digital Agriculture
Air Canada Flight Incident: A Deep Dive into Aviation Safety
35 mins ago
Air Canada Flight Incident: A Deep Dive into Aviation Safety
Frozen Pipes and Unheard Pleas: An Elder's Struggle in Behchokǫ̀
38 mins ago
Frozen Pipes and Unheard Pleas: An Elder's Struggle in Behchokǫ̀
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Turmoil in Karachi: Midnight Attacks Disrupt Election Preparations
7 seconds
Political Turmoil in Karachi: Midnight Attacks Disrupt Election Preparations
Nikki Haley's Campaign Director's Left-Wing Lobbying History Unveiled
11 seconds
Nikki Haley's Campaign Director's Left-Wing Lobbying History Unveiled
Dispute Arises Over Appointments in Meghalaya Lokayukta; Angela Rangad Faces Criticism
1 min
Dispute Arises Over Appointments in Meghalaya Lokayukta; Angela Rangad Faces Criticism
AFCON 2024: A Tale of Record-Breaking Passes and 1-1 Draws
2 mins
AFCON 2024: A Tale of Record-Breaking Passes and 1-1 Draws
SportsLine Model Reveals Predictions for 2024 Farmers Insurance Open
4 mins
SportsLine Model Reveals Predictions for 2024 Farmers Insurance Open
Miami Hurricanes Struggle Amid Injuries and Consecutive Losses
5 mins
Miami Hurricanes Struggle Amid Injuries and Consecutive Losses
College Basketball Team Battles Injury Challenges and Roster Adjustments
6 mins
College Basketball Team Battles Injury Challenges and Roster Adjustments
AFCON Qualifiers: Mane's Resolve to Challenge Super Eagles
6 mins
AFCON Qualifiers: Mane's Resolve to Challenge Super Eagles
Florida Bill Proposes $5 Million Fund for Trump's Legal Fees: A Precedent in the Making?
7 mins
Florida Bill Proposes $5 Million Fund for Trump's Legal Fees: A Precedent in the Making?
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
1 hour
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
2 hours
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
2 hours
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
Bangladesh Election Commission Reveals Schedule for Upcoming Elections
2 hours
Bangladesh Election Commission Reveals Schedule for Upcoming Elections
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
2 hours
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
Politics: The Key to Resolving the Rohingya Crisis - Azeem Ibrahim's Analysis
3 hours
Politics: The Key to Resolving the Rohingya Crisis - Azeem Ibrahim's Analysis
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
3 hours
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
3 hours
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
Macy's Rejects $5.8 Billion Take-Private Proposal Citing Financing Concerns
3 hours
Macy's Rejects $5.8 Billion Take-Private Proposal Citing Financing Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app