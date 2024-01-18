Toronto’s Proposed Snow Plowing Cut Stirs Controversy Amidst Climate Change Concerns

In a decision that has sparked controversy and instigated a city-wide discussion, the Toronto City Council is contemplating the termination of windrow plowing services for 262,000 homes as part of its proposed 2024 budget. This controversial cut, which forms part of a wider $620 million reduction, is projected to save $4 million in the current year and $16 million annually.

The Controversy of Cutting Windrow Plowing

Windrows, the piles of snow left at the end of driveways by passing snow plows, have become a contentious point in the city’s budgetary discussions. The proposed elimination of this service in the 2024/2025 winter season has stirred the pot, with several prominent figures expressing their opposition. Among them are Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie and Councillor Stephen Holyday, both of whom have voiced their concerns over the potentially adverse impact of such a cut on seniors and those reliant on the service.

Climate Change and the Need for Windrow Plowing

As climate change continues to manifest in increasingly heavier snowfall, the need for windrow plowing has become more pronounced. Amid these weather shifts, the proposed cut has been met with backlash from city officials and residents alike, many of whom underscore the importance of maintaining such services in the face of our changing climate.

Exploring Alternatives and Awaiting Decisions

Toronto Transportation Services General Manager Barbara Gray acknowledged the potential impact of the cut and mentioned that alternatives are being explored to support seniors should the service be discontinued. Budget Chief Shelley Carroll, on the other hand, emphasized the importance of discussing this cut in the budget consultations, asserting that no final decisions have been made yet. As Toronto waits for Mayor Olivia Chow to present her draft of the budget next month, the council continues to review feedback on this contentious issue.