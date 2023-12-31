Toronto to Join Ontario’s One-Fare Transit Program in 2024

In a transformative move for public transit, Toronto is set to join Ontario’s temporary one-fare transit program in 2024. This groundbreaking initiative aims to eliminate the burden of double fares for commuters transferring between different transit systems, such as the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and GO Transit or other municipal transit agencies.

One-Fare Program: An Affordability Gamechanger

The one-fare program is a provincial initiative designed to make public transit more affordable by allowing customers to use their two-hour transfer without incurring any additional costs. Funded by the province from March 2024 to March 2026, the program could see an extension depending on its performance during the pilot phase. To offset the potential revenue losses for TTC, the province has committed to providing $40 to $60 million.

Support from Local Leadership

Mayor Olivia Chow has expressed her support for this innovative program, highlighting its potential to reduce financial barriers for Toronto residents who rely heavily on public transit. She views this as a significant step towards making public transport more affordable and accessible for all.

Advocacy for a Single Flat Fare

Meanwhile, TTCriders, a transit advocacy group, has commended the one-fare program but urges the government to establish a single flat fare for all transit within Toronto. They argue that a flat fare system would further benefit residents, especially in areas such as Scarborough, which recently experienced the shutdown of Line 3 Scarborough RT. This is a clear call for a more equitable transit fare structure that caters to the needs of every Toronto resident.

As the city gears up to join the one-fare program, it signals a new era in public transit, one defined by increased affordability and accessibility. It’s a critical stride towards a more inclusive transit system, one that will undoubtedly shape the future of commuting in Toronto.