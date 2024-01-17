Top House Democrats Endorse Congresswoman Summer Lee for Re-Election Despite Controversy

In a significant political move, Summer Lee, the freshman Congresswoman from Allegheny County and the first Black woman to represent Pennsylvania in Congress, has received strong endorsements from top House Democratic leaders for her re-election bid to the 12th Congressional District seat.

The endorsements have arrived from none other than House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Minority Whip Katherine Clark, and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar.

Despite Lee's controversial stance on the Israel-Hamas war, which has placed her at odds with pro-Israel groups and led to her voting against several pro-Israel measures, these leaders have maintained their support for her.

Their backing is based on Lee's steadfast advocacy for civil rights, organized labor, and fundamental rights like reproductive freedom. Lee has been recognized for her relentless efforts to deliver for working families, ensure community safety, and create good-paying union jobs.