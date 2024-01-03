en English
Politics

Top GOP Leader Tom Emmer Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:18 am EST
Top GOP Leader Tom Emmer Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run

In a recent political development, Tom Emmer, the House Majority Whip and third-ranking Republican leader, has endorsed former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election. This endorsement unites the top five members of the House GOP leadership in their support for Trump, solidifying the former president’s standing within the party.

Unanimous Support from Top GOP Leaders

The top-ranking members of the House GOP leadership, which includes Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, and National Republican Congressional Committee Chair Richard Hudson, have all officially announced their endorsement for Trump. This move further consolidates the former president’s dominance over the Republican party, despite facing multiple indictments and accusations.

A Shift in Emmer’s Stance

Interestingly, Emmer had previously hinted that he might refrain from endorsing any candidate during the primary. However, his position shifted following Scalise’s public endorsement of Trump. This change in stance points towards the significant impact Scalise’s endorsement had on the party’s internal dynamics.

Emmer and Trump: A Strained Relationship

Emmer’s endorsement is notable considering his strained past relationship with Trump. The former president had once opposed Emmer’s bid for Speaker and even labelled him as a ‘Globalist RINO.’ Emmer was also the only top GOP leader who did not vote to object the 2020 Electoral College results, which Trump had contested.

Despite these past differences, Emmer’s endorsement highlights the united front that the House GOP leadership is presenting, especially with the Iowa Republican caucuses on the horizon, where Trump is currently leading in the 2024 GOP primary race.

