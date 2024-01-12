Tony Seabrook Condemns Western Australian Government over Withdrawn Aboriginal Heritage Laws

The President of the Pastoralists and Graziers Association, Tony Seabrook, has delivered a strong critique of the Western Australian government’s proposed Aboriginal heritage protection laws. In a recent interview with Caleb Bond on Sky News Australia, Seabrook stated that the government ‘deserve to hurt’ for introducing these ‘reprehensible’ laws.

Withdrawal of the Proposed Laws

The Western Australian government had initially proposed to transfer control of nearly 10 percent of the state to Aboriginal communities, which would encompass 22 million hectares of land. This initiative was designed to provide opportunities for home ownership in remote Indigenous settlements for the first time and simplify the process for many Aboriginal people in remote communities to start a business, own a home, and get a job. However, due to strong pushback from landowners, concerned about the potential increase in costs and restrictions on their operations, the government withdrew the proposed laws.

Seabrook’s Criticisms and Predictions

Seabrook’s criticisms of the government’s actions were not limited to the proposed laws. He also reflected on the broader impact of their policies on public opinion and the potential outcome of a referendum. Seabrook took issue with the characterization of those who opposed the legislation as ‘rednecks and ignorant, noisy people’, suggesting such labeling was offensive and unfair. He further predicted that this legislative attempt would be negatively judged by history.

Future of Aboriginal Lands

Despite the withdrawal of the proposed heritage protection laws, the Western Australian government is still preparing to transfer control of 20 million hectares of land to traditional owners, known as the Aboriginal Lands Trust. This area, home to an estimated 12,000 Indigenous people at 142 permanent Aboriginal settlements, was acquired by Western Australia more than 50 years ago when church missions closed. The transfer would allow home ownership and outside investment for the first time if that is what the communities want.