en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Tony Seabrook Condemns Western Australian Government over Withdrawn Aboriginal Heritage Laws

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:18 am EST
Tony Seabrook Condemns Western Australian Government over Withdrawn Aboriginal Heritage Laws

The President of the Pastoralists and Graziers Association, Tony Seabrook, has delivered a strong critique of the Western Australian government’s proposed Aboriginal heritage protection laws. In a recent interview with Caleb Bond on Sky News Australia, Seabrook stated that the government ‘deserve to hurt’ for introducing these ‘reprehensible’ laws.

Withdrawal of the Proposed Laws

The Western Australian government had initially proposed to transfer control of nearly 10 percent of the state to Aboriginal communities, which would encompass 22 million hectares of land. This initiative was designed to provide opportunities for home ownership in remote Indigenous settlements for the first time and simplify the process for many Aboriginal people in remote communities to start a business, own a home, and get a job. However, due to strong pushback from landowners, concerned about the potential increase in costs and restrictions on their operations, the government withdrew the proposed laws.

Seabrook’s Criticisms and Predictions

Seabrook’s criticisms of the government’s actions were not limited to the proposed laws. He also reflected on the broader impact of their policies on public opinion and the potential outcome of a referendum. Seabrook took issue with the characterization of those who opposed the legislation as ‘rednecks and ignorant, noisy people’, suggesting such labeling was offensive and unfair. He further predicted that this legislative attempt would be negatively judged by history.

Future of Aboriginal Lands

Despite the withdrawal of the proposed heritage protection laws, the Western Australian government is still preparing to transfer control of 20 million hectares of land to traditional owners, known as the Aboriginal Lands Trust. This area, home to an estimated 12,000 Indigenous people at 142 permanent Aboriginal settlements, was acquired by Western Australia more than 50 years ago when church missions closed. The transfer would allow home ownership and outside investment for the first time if that is what the communities want.

0
Australia Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
19 seconds ago
Melbourne's Suburbs Poised for Transformation Amid Controversy
In the heart of Victoria, Australia, the Labor government is proposing a sweeping transformation that has the potential to significantly alter the landscape of Melbourne’s suburbs. The plan? To raze all 44 existing public housing towers and construct new developments capable of housing triple the current resident population. The proposal is particularly poised to impact
Melbourne's Suburbs Poised for Transformation Amid Controversy
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed
1 min ago
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed
New Safety Campaign Launched in NSW Amid Rising Drowning Deaths
2 mins ago
New Safety Campaign Launched in NSW Amid Rising Drowning Deaths
ABC Battles Staff Departures Amid Diversity Policy Concerns
22 seconds ago
ABC Battles Staff Departures Amid Diversity Policy Concerns
Urgent Manhunt Underway as Queensland Police Seek Armed and Dangerous Individual
55 seconds ago
Urgent Manhunt Underway as Queensland Police Seek Armed and Dangerous Individual
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies amid Political and Marketplace Responses
1 min ago
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies amid Political and Marketplace Responses
Latest Headlines
World News
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Stirs Public Concern
22 seconds
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Stirs Public Concern
The Isles of Scilly: Home to the World's Smallest Soccer League
28 seconds
The Isles of Scilly: Home to the World's Smallest Soccer League
Pardons in Poland Ignite Constitutional Crisis: Rule of Law at Stake
55 seconds
Pardons in Poland Ignite Constitutional Crisis: Rule of Law at Stake
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies amid Political and Marketplace Responses
1 min
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies amid Political and Marketplace Responses
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed
1 min
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Panchvati: A Confluence of Politics, Culture, and Religion
1 min
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Panchvati: A Confluence of Politics, Culture, and Religion
Uncharted Waters: Reports Highlight Concerns over Freedom of Navigation and Emerging Tripartite Alliance
2 mins
Uncharted Waters: Reports Highlight Concerns over Freedom of Navigation and Emerging Tripartite Alliance
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
2 mins
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
Dr. Saroj Chooramani Gopal: A Lifelong Pursuit of Innovation in Medicine
3 mins
Dr. Saroj Chooramani Gopal: A Lifelong Pursuit of Innovation in Medicine
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
10 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app