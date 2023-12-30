Tony Leon, ex-DA Leader, Joins News24: A New Chapter Begins

As the sun sets on 2023, a familiar figure in South African politics, Tony Leon, re-emerges in a new role. The former leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), known for his eloquence and commanding presence, is set to join News24 as a columnist in January. This announcement has sparked interest and anticipation among readers and political enthusiasts alike.

A Tea Invitation: A Peek into Post-Retirement Life

Leon, always open to engaging with interested individuals, extended an invitation to Muhammad Hussain for tea at his residence in Cape Town. This informal meeting offered a rare glimpse into the life of the retired politician, shedding light on his activities and outlook post-political career. The details of this meeting, however, remain under wraps until the release of Leon’s inaugural column.

A Changing Image: The Evolution of Tony Leon

Anthony James Leon, a stalwart in South African politics who helmed the DA for nearly a decade during the turbulent post-apartheid era, is not the same man he once was. He recently celebrated his 67th birthday on December 15, coinciding with the Springbok holiday. Observers note a marked evolution in his appearance, hinting at a transformation not just physical but perhaps also ideological.

