en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Tony Leon, ex-DA Leader, Joins News24: A New Chapter Begins

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:16 pm EST
Tony Leon, ex-DA Leader, Joins News24: A New Chapter Begins

As the sun sets on 2023, a familiar figure in South African politics, Tony Leon, re-emerges in a new role. The former leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), known for his eloquence and commanding presence, is set to join News24 as a columnist in January. This announcement has sparked interest and anticipation among readers and political enthusiasts alike.

A Tea Invitation: A Peek into Post-Retirement Life

Leon, always open to engaging with interested individuals, extended an invitation to Muhammad Hussain for tea at his residence in Cape Town. This informal meeting offered a rare glimpse into the life of the retired politician, shedding light on his activities and outlook post-political career. The details of this meeting, however, remain under wraps until the release of Leon’s inaugural column.

A Changing Image: The Evolution of Tony Leon

Anthony James Leon, a stalwart in South African politics who helmed the DA for nearly a decade during the turbulent post-apartheid era, is not the same man he once was. He recently celebrated his 67th birthday on December 15, coinciding with the Springbok holiday. Observers note a marked evolution in his appearance, hinting at a transformation not just physical but perhaps also ideological.

News24: Enhancing User Experience

Simultaneous with the announcement of Leon’s arrival, News24 also promoted its suite of interactive features. These include crosswords, sudoku, and a weekly news quiz aimed at keeping readers engaged and intellectually stimulated. Additionally, News24 introduced a bi-weekly newsletter about wine curated by editor Daléne Fourie. This move further underscores News24’s commitment to delivering a holistic and enriching user experience.

News24 also briefed its users about the different types of cookies on its website. Explained simply, these cookies enhance site functionality and personalization, measure performance, and deliver relevant advertising. This transparency serves to foster trust between News24 and its readers, ensuring a positive and mutually beneficial relationship.

0
Lifestyle Politics South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Numerology Predictions for 2024: A Year of Promise and Growth

By Salman Khan

Effective Hedonism: The Art of Feeling Good by Doing Good

By BNN Correspondents

Seoul Rises as a New Favorite Among Bruneian Travelers

By BNN Correspondents

The 'Dangler in Chief': A Beacon of Hope for Canines

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Cincinnati Couple's Rekindled Romance Leads to Second Wedding ...
@Lifestyle · 32 mins
Cincinnati Couple's Rekindled Romance Leads to Second Wedding ...
heart comment 0
Insider Reviews: Revealing the Most Popular Products of 2023

By Nitish Verma

Insider Reviews: Revealing the Most Popular Products of 2023
New Year’s Resolutions: A Tale of Failure or Success?

By Rafia Tasleem

New Year's Resolutions: A Tale of Failure or Success?
Guy Fieri’s Decisive Approach to Parenting and His Final Workout of the Year

By BNN Correspondents

Guy Fieri's Decisive Approach to Parenting and His Final Workout of the Year
A Blind Date in Sydney: Lara and Claire’s Encounter

By Geeta Pillai

A Blind Date in Sydney: Lara and Claire's Encounter
Latest Headlines
World News
Stellenbosch FC's Dramatic Comeback: A Triumph of Resilience over Orlando Pirates
9 seconds
Stellenbosch FC's Dramatic Comeback: A Triumph of Resilience over Orlando Pirates
Karnataka's Push for Housing: CM Directs Preparation of Funding Proposal for PM Awas Yojana
36 seconds
Karnataka's Push for Housing: CM Directs Preparation of Funding Proposal for PM Awas Yojana
GLP-1 Drugs Transform Obesity Treatment Amidst Challenges
3 mins
GLP-1 Drugs Transform Obesity Treatment Amidst Challenges
Ayodhya Ram Temple Nears Inauguration: Farooq Abdullah Congratulates Participants
3 mins
Ayodhya Ram Temple Nears Inauguration: Farooq Abdullah Congratulates Participants
Cambodia Braces for Heat: Ministry of Health Issues Preventive Advisory for 2024 Dry Season
5 mins
Cambodia Braces for Heat: Ministry of Health Issues Preventive Advisory for 2024 Dry Season
Numerology Predictions for 2024: A Year of Promise and Growth
11 mins
Numerology Predictions for 2024: A Year of Promise and Growth
Israel's Finance Minister Rebuffs U.S. Pressure Over Palestinian Tax Revenues
12 mins
Israel's Finance Minister Rebuffs U.S. Pressure Over Palestinian Tax Revenues
Effective Hedonism: The Art of Feeling Good by Doing Good
12 mins
Effective Hedonism: The Art of Feeling Good by Doing Good
Barcelona Targets Manchester United's Mason Greenwood: A Comprehensive Football Update
16 mins
Barcelona Targets Manchester United's Mason Greenwood: A Comprehensive Football Update
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
3 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
3 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
3 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
3 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
3 hours
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
6 hours
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
7 hours
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge
8 hours
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app