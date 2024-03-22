Tony Kushner Backs Jonathan Glazer's Critique of Israel-Gaza Conflict as 'Ethnic Cleansing'

Jonathan Glazer, the celebrated director of 'Zone of Interest', found an ally in Tony Kushner following his bold Oscars speech criticizing Israel's actions in Gaza. Kushner, a notable figure in the arts who shares Jewish heritage, expressed his agreement and expanded on the sentiment, highlighting the misuse of Jewish suffering as a pretext for violence against Palestinians.

Unified Voices in Controversy

During a recent appearance on the Haaretz Podcast, Kushner echoed Glazer's concerns about the ongoing conflict in Gaza, questioning the moral justification behind Israel's military actions. He stressed that Jewish history and identity should not serve as a shield for what he perceives as the dehumanization and slaughter of another people. Kushner's stance places him in direct opposition to the more than 1,000 Jewish Hollywood figures who have publicly condemned Glazer's outspoken critique.

A Deeper Look at the Conflict

Kushner, known for his nuanced exploration of themes such as revenge and identity in his Oscar-nominated script for 'Munich', rejects the conflation of antisemitism with legitimate criticism of Israel. He emphasizes the importance of calling for a ceasefire and the protection of innocent lives, including Palestinians, amidst what he describes as actions resembling ethnic cleansing. The backdrop of this discussion includes the recent tragic loss of 1,200 Israelis in an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, and the disproportionate response by the Israeli military which has resulted in the deaths of over 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's health ministry.

The Role of Art and Activism

'Zone of Interest' itself, a film that delves into the mundane evils of Nazi Germany through the lens of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss's family life, serves as a pertinent reminder of where the path of dehumanization can lead. Glazer's Oscars speech, therefore, was not just a moment of personal indignation but a call to reflect on the lessons of history and the responsibility of artists to challenge narratives that justify violence. Kushner's support amplifies this message, urging a reevaluation of the ways in which Jewish history is invoked in the context of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

As the world grapples with the complexities of this enduring conflict, voices like Kushner's and Glazer's remind us of the power of art and public platforms in challenging prevailing narratives and advocating for humanity. Their stance, while controversial, invites a deeper conversation on the ethical responsibilities that come with historical memory and national identity, particularly in times of conflict.