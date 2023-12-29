en English
Politics

Tony Blair’s Radical Migration Proposals: Unveiling the Unseen Extreme

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:41 am EST
Unearthed documents from the National Archives have thrown light on the radical proposals contemplated by former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair to counter migration issues. The measures, which appear more extreme than the current policy under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, involved potential deportation of illegal migrants to Rwanda. However, Blair’s team had mulled over completely eliminating the asylum system and relocating all asylum seekers to a special camp on the Scottish island of Mull.

Contemplating Extreme Measures

The files indicate that Blair’s administration had considered setting up holding camps on the Isle of Mull and even the Falkland Islands. The idea was inspired by a similar successful initiative in Australia. The main hurdle was the legal barrier to deporting individuals to countries like Somalia or Zimbabwe, where they could face torture. To bypass this, the government thought of establishing ‘safe havens’ in third-party countries like Kenya and South Africa.

Radical Steps for Asylum Reduction

The documents show that the government had also considered legislation incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) to facilitate the removal of people, including potential terrorists. The strategy was to denounce the ECHR and immediately re-ratify with a reservation on Article 3 if they lost in Strasbourg.

Unimplemented Plans and their Implications

Despite these radical proposals, the memo containing them remained unimplemented. However, the steps subsequently taken by the Labour government led to a significant drop in asylum applications. The revelations draw parallels with Sunak’s deportation scheme, indicating that pursuing stringent measures is not exclusive to any single political faction or administration.

Politics United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

