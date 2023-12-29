en English
Politics

Tony Blair’s ‘Nuclear Option’ on Asylum Seekers Revealed in National Archives

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:07 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 6:30 am EST
Tony Blair’s ‘Nuclear Option’ on Asylum Seekers Revealed in National Archives

The Labour government, during Tony Blair’s tenure as Prime Minister, contemplated drastic measures to curb the surge of asylum seekers into the United Kingdom.

As revealed in documents recently unveiled at the National Archives, one of the radical ideas considered was the creation of a detention camp for asylum seekers on the Scottish island of Mull, termed as a “nuclear option”. This extreme plan was part of a broader strategy aimed at discouraging individuals from venturing into the UK.

A Radical Approach to Migration

During Blair’s time in office, there were discussions around setting up a migrant detention camp on the Isle of Mull, with the intent to control the number of asylum seekers flooding into the country. This radical plan, which emerged in 2003 in response to a record high number of asylum applications, also proposed transferring asylum processing to other nations and deliberately contravening the European Convention on Human Rights. Furthermore, the government also contemplated sending individuals to the Falkland Islands, a move that mirrors recent debates concerning the Conservative government’s proposal to relocate small boat migrants to Rwanda.

Offshoring Asylum Seekers

As part of the immigration policy, Blair’s government also considered offshoring schemes as an alternative to Rwanda. The plan involved exploring various options to restrict free movement and expedite the removal of asylum seekers. One such idea was the return of Iraqi asylum seekers to a camp in Turkey and Somalis to one in Kenya. The government showed considerable enthusiasm toward the concept of establishing a holding camp in Scotland’s Inner Hebrides for asylum seekers, finding inspiration from a similar successful model in Australia.

Parallels with Current Government Policies

In 2003, Blair’s advisers presented him with a ‘nuclear option’ package to address the unprecedented levels of asylum seeker arrivals. This encompassed the idea of sending asylum seekers for processing in African ‘safe havens’ and passing a law to bypass human rights rules that hindered a new ‘tough stance’ on illegal immigration. This blueprint has striking similarities with the current government’s Rwanda policy. The documents also reveal that the Blair government had considered striking a deal to return the Elgin Marbles to Athens in exchange for Greece’s support for London’s 2012 Olympic Games bid. Despite the radical nature of these plans, Blair’s government eventually implemented more stringent border control and visa measures, leading to a reduction in annual asylum applications.

Politics United Kingdom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

