Tony Blair’s Ignored Warnings Lead to Post Office IT Scandal and Strained UK-Japan Relations

The former United Kingdom Prime Minister, Sir Tony Blair, is under scrutiny for his decision to proceed with the controversial Horizon IT scheme, despite warnings about its potential flaws and the diplomatic fallout it could cause. These warnings, issued by the Foreign Office, highlighted the possible adverse effects on UK-Japan relations if the project was abandoned. Yet, Blair insisted his officials push forward with the troubled Post Office IT system, a decision that eventually led to one of the biggest scandals in the UK’s history.

Ignored Warnings and Diplomatic Strain

It has been revealed that Blair received advice from special adviser Geoff Mulgan and then-trade and industry secretary Lord Mandelson about the significant problems with the Horizon IT system. Despite these warnings, the former Prime Minister instructed his team to continue with the system’s deployment across Post Offices. This decision had far-reaching implications, causing strain in UK-Japan relations due to the Post Office Horizon scandal.

The Horizon Scandal: Unjust Accusations and Convictions

The Horizon IT system, developed by ICL, a firm owned by Fujitsu, was designed to facilitate the payment of welfare benefits through Post Office counters using a swipe card. However, the system was flawed and led to numerous wrongful accusations against Post Office workers. These inaccuracies resulted in several convictions for theft, fraud, and false accounting, all of which were later overturned. To date, only 93 out of the more than 700 falsely accused sub-postmasters have had their convictions quashed, and many are still awaiting compensation.

Financial Fallout and Ongoing Investigations

The Post Office now faces potential insolvency and a hefty £100 million tax bill after unlawfully claiming £934 million in tax relief for compensation payments to postmasters affected by the Horizon scandal. This has led to ongoing investigations by HMRC and drawn the attention of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Commons Business and Trade Committee. The scandal has also led to questions about the Post Office’s tax practices and the lawfulness of their tax relief claims.

Blair’s Decision: A Costly Miscarriage of Justice

Blair’s decision to proceed with the Horizon scheme, despite its known problems, has resulted in the biggest miscarriage of justice in British history, affecting thousands of sub-postmasters. The controversy raises serious questions about the decision-making process at the highest levels of government and the impact on bilateral ties with Japan. Victims of the Post Office scandal accuse Blair of having a ‘very cosy relationship’ with Fujitsu and demand accountability for his decision to choose the flawed Horizon system.