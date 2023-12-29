Tony Blair’s Government Considered ‘Big Bang’ Solutions to Deter Asylum Seekers

Recent revelations from archival documents dating back to 2003 detail the UK’s former Prime Minister Tony Blair’s administration’s consideration of drastic measures in a bid to deter asylum seekers. The documents reveal discussions about setting up a detention camp on the Isle of Mull and enacting policies that could potentially breach international law.

A ‘Big Bang’ Solution to Asylum Seekers

The government, driven by a record number of asylum applications in 2002 and a perceived lack of progress in reducing the influx of migrants, brainstormed various ‘big bang’ solutions to send a shock through the immigration system. Among these, creating safe havens in third countries for rejected asylum seekers and following Australia’s approach of detaining people in camps were prominently considered.

A Breach of the European Convention on Human Rights

One radical suggestion included legislating against the European Convention on Human Rights. This would allow for the removal of illegal immigrants without the consideration for potential inhuman treatment, a move that the administration acknowledged would likely face a challenge in the Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. However, the Labour administration did not enact the most controversial of these measures.

Stricter Border Control and Visa Policies

Instead, the government implemented stricter border control and visa policies, which subsequently led to a decrease in asylum applications. These revelations underscore that tough stances on immigration and asylum are not exclusive to Conservative governments, as Labour also pursued restrictive policies.

The number of asylum applications has since risen again, with 81,130 applications in 2022, nearly matching the 2002 figures. The recently released documents highlight the ongoing struggle to balance humanitarian responsibilities with domestic concerns about immigration.