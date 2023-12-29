en English
International Relations

Tony Blair Once Leveraged Elgin Marbles for 2012 Olympics Bid, New Documents Reveal

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:36 pm EST
Newly disclosed documents have revealed that Tony Blair, the former UK Prime Minister, backed the idea of using the Elgin Marbles as a negotiating tool in London’s bid for the 2012 Olympics. This plan, born from New Labour, envisioned convincing the British Museum to loan the 5th-century BC sculptures to Greece, potentially swaying Greece and other nations to support London’s Olympic bid.

A Powerful Bargaining Chip

Sarah Hunter, Blair’s chief adviser on culture, media, and sport, suggested in a 2003 memo that the Marbles could serve as a ‘powerful bargaining chip’ in securing International Olympic Committee (IOC) votes. Despite the enthusiasm for this proposal, the British Museum proved stubborn, fearing that once the Marbles were on Greek soil, they might not be returned.

A Treaty for Sharing

David Owen, a former foreign secretary, proposed a treaty between the UK and Greek governments to oversee sharing the Marbles. Despite this, Culture Secretary Tessa Jowell was hesitant to involve the government in this issue. Blair contemplated involving Owen in the negotiations to lend credibility to the plan, but the proposal was met with caution, and no subsequent contact with Owen regarding the negotiations occurred.

New Dimension to Historical Debate

The revelation of these plans adds a fresh perspective to the historical debate over the ownership and location of the Elgin Marbles. This dispute has been a point of tension between the UK and Greece for many years, and this new information brings to light the strategic potential of these ancient artifacts. The Marbles were seen not only as historical treasures but also as potential leverage in international negotiations.

International Relations Politics United Kingdom
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

