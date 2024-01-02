Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use

On the brink of a potential £25bn financial shortfall due to the escalating usage of electric vehicles (EVs), the Tony Blair Institute (TBI) has implored UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to introduce a novel system of road pricing. As an increasing number of drivers transition to EVs, exempt from fuel duty, the Treasury’s revenue from this source is forecasted to plummet dramatically. The TBI’s senior policy adviser, James Browne, stressed the urgency of establishing road pricing before the surge in EV ownership complicates the imposition of new taxes at a later stage.

TBI’s Warning and the Impending Financial Shortfall

Analysts foresee a significant uptick in traffic congestion as the cost of operating EVs is lower than petrol vehicles, possibly leading to more road accidents and a 50% increase in time spent in traffic. The UK government’s ambitious plan to phase out petrol cars by 2050 in its bid to achieve net-zero carbon emissions is contributing to this shift. At this pace, the Treasury is projected to lose all fuel duty revenue by 2050, a staggering £25.1bn as of 2022-23.

Starting from April 2025, EV owners will commence paying Vehicle Excise Duty (VED), but this approach doesn’t fully compensate for the lost fuel duty. Despite the looming fiscal crisis, the Treasury has affirmed that it has no immediate plans to introduce road pricing. Its current strategy aims to maintain affordable motoring taxes and offer over £2.5bn in EV incentives.

The Political Sensitivity of Road Pricing

The political sensitivity surrounding road pricing means that neither of the major political parties is willing to broach the issue ahead of the forthcoming general election. However, the necessity for a sustainable solution that balances the financial implications of the shift to EVs and the UK’s environmental goals is becoming more pressing.

Challenges in Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

Simultaneously, the UK is grappling with an inadequate electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Only 46 out of 119 motorway service stations meet the Department for Transport’s target of at least six rapid chargers. The government has announced funds and pilot schemes to bolster the charging infrastructure, with an ambitious target of 300,000 public chargers by 2030. Yet, this goal seems distant as the installation process for EV chargers faces hurdles like slow planning permissions and difficulties in accessing power from the national grid.

Ultimately, the shift towards a greener, more sustainable transport system brings with it a multitude of challenges that require innovative solutions. The UK’s approach in the coming years will set a precedent for other nations navigating the same transition.