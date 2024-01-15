Tony Blair Ignored Warnings on Faulty Horizon System, Nigella Lawson Returns to TV

Former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair, reportedly continued with the Post Office’s Horizon system, despite warnings about its considerable shortcomings. The Horizon system, developed by Fujitsu, led to miscarriages of justice for sub-postmasters due to its unreliable evidence, resulting in almost a thousand criminal convictions. The UK Government paid around £2.5bn to Fujitsu for this flawed system. The scandal has left the Post Office facing a potential £100m bill and the risk of insolvency, due to incorrect prosecutions based on the faulty Horizon accounting system.

Political Disregard and Legal Repercussions

Tony Blair was cautioned about the negative implications of abandoning the Horizon system on UK-Japanese relations. The flawed software led to the prosecution of hundreds of sub-postmasters, causing significant distress and trauma. The oldest victim, Betty Brown, was compelled to quit her store while also caring for her terminally ill husband. Along with 550 others, she successfully sued over the scandal and received compensation.

A 1999 note highlighted the concerns of sub-postmasters about the Horizon system, marking the beginning of decades of ministerial failings. The scandal has since become a political issue, with questions raised about the decision to continue with the flawed software despite the warnings.

The Horizon accounting system’s implementation was rapid, influenced by warnings of severe consequences for both Fujitsu and Tony Blair’s government if the project was scrapped. A legal change that assumed computers were reliable unless proven otherwise aided in the Post Office’s private prosecution of over 700 sub-postmasters. The courts, however, found against those prosecuted.

Nigella Lawson Returns to Television

On a lighter note, celebrity chef Nigella Lawson is back on television after a hiatus of over a year. She has been spotted filming her new cooking show, ‘Nigella Kitchen,’ in London. The show, a 13-part series set to air on BBC2 in the autumn, will feature a range of recipes for several occasions, including quick meals and weekend feasts, with an emphasis on using leftovers efficiently.

Lawson’s return comes after the underperformance and cancellation of Sophie Dahl’s BBC cookery show due to low viewership. Her new book, ‘Kitchen: Recipes From The Heart Of The Home,’ will be released to coincide with her series. Lawson’s cooking shows, unlike Dahl’s, have consistently received positive feedback, with her previous series, ‘Nigella Express,’ achieving peak viewership of 3.4 million in 2007.