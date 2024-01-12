Tony Blair Ignored Warnings of Horizon IT System Flaws, Documents Reveal

Recent public documents shed light on a long-standing controversy involving the Horizon IT system and the UK’s former Prime Minister, Sir Tony Blair. Despite warnings about potential flaws in the Horizon system, Blair, backed by his Cabinet members, proceeded with its deployment across the Post Office network.

Prior Warnings and Political Implications

Before the roll-out of the Horizon system, Blair had received cautionary advice regarding its possible shortcomings. Despite this, reassurances from his Cabinet, including Peter Mandelson, then trade, and industry secretary, convinced him to proceed. Mandelson’s 1998 letter indicated that abandoning the Horizon project would invite political fallout, including Post Office closures and strained relations with Fujitsu, the system’s developer and a prominent UK investor.

The Horizon Project and its Unforeseen Consequences

Initially introduced to facilitate welfare payments through Post Office counters, the Horizon system was later used for accounting and stocktaking in 1999. However, the system would inaccurately indicate financial discrepancies, resulting in wrongful theft accusations against over 900 Post Office workers. The public inquiry, initiated in 2021, has brought these facts to light, highlighting concerns about the system’s reliability and escalating costs.

Witness Statements and the Aftermath

Statements from Blair and other former Labour ministers have been presented to the inquiry, revealing how the government attempted to salvage the troubled project. Despite the scandal and its severe impact on the lives of the affected workers, none of the ministers have confessed to being aware of the specific system issues leading to the wrongful accusations. The profound distress and devastation caused by this scandal continue to echo in the lives of those involved.