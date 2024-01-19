Toni Atkins Launches Campaign for California Governorship

San Diego's prominent Democratic politician, Toni Atkins, has officially announced her campaign to become the next Governor of California. Launching her bid at the Air and Space Museum in San Diego, Atkins aims to succeed Governor Gavin Newsom in 2026.

Acknowledged for breaking barriers, her trailblazing steps in the past include becoming the first out lesbian to serve as Assembly Speaker and the first woman and LGBTQ+ person to lead the state Senate.

Atkins, in her campaign, highlights her extensive experience in state government. Her leadership in driving policy priorities like affordable housing and abortion rights stands as key qualifications for the gubernatorial role. Despite her more subdued public profile compared to other celebrated California politicians, Atkins presents a vision for the state that reflects her record of legislative success.

The Road to California's Governorship

However, the road to the governor's office is not without its challenges. Atkins faces the task of elevating her profile among voters. Her political journey differs from some of her competitors, as it does not include personal wealth to finance her campaign. She steps into the race against a line-up of other groundbreaking candidates.

Among the contenders are Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis and former state controller Betty Yee, both aiming to be California's first female governor.

Other potential candidates pave the way for more 'firsts' in the state's leadership. Attorney General Rob Bonta could potentially be the first Asian American governor, while state schools chief Tony Thurmond stands a chance to become the first Black and Latino governor.

Atkins' campaign kickoff witnessed the presence of ardent supporters, including California Secretary of State Shirley Weber and political mentor Christine Kehoe. As the race for the governorship heats up, all eyes will be on these candidates and the potential historical milestones they represent.