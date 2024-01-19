Toni Atkins Announces Gubernatorial Bid Amid Spouse's Business Expansion

Toni Atkins, a significant figure in California's political landscape, has announced her aspiration for the state's governorship in 2026. Her bid marks a critical point in her political journey, a testament to years of service in various leadership capacities within the Assembly and the Senate. Concurrently, Atkins' spouse, Jennifer LeSar, has seen her consulting businesses, specializing in affordable housing and economic development, flourish. The expansion of LeSar's client base, which has quadrupled since 2013, suggests a possible correlation between Atkins' political elevation and the simultaneous growth of LeSar's businesses.

Advertisment

Atkins' Gubernatorial Bid

Atkins' extensive experience in state government, notably her advocacy for affordable housing and abortion rights, fortifies her campaign for the governorship. Her humble beginnings, from poverty in rural Virginia to becoming one of the most influential elected officials in California, significantly shape her narrative. Despite the challenge of raising her profile among voters, particularly against other high-profile candidates, Atkins' campaign emphasizes preserving the state's achievements without implementing drastic tax increases, reflecting her history of negotiating multibillion-dollar budgets and significant legislation.

Competition and Support

Advertisment

The race for the governorship is filled with robust competition, including Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, former state Controller Betty Yee, and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. Each candidate brings a unique background, enhancing diversity and representation in the leadership pool. Despite her relatively low public profile, Atkins' campaign kickoff received backing from influential figures such as California Secretary of State Shirley Weber and political mentor Christine Kehoe.

A Transformative Race

Atkins' entry into the gubernatorial race signifies her resolve to provide a leadership vision that mirrors the diversity and intricacies of California. She aims to leverage her legislative experience and personal narrative to connect with Californian voters, positioning herself as a representative of the state's residents' experiences and aspirations. Her candidacy injects depth into an already dynamic electoral landscape, potentially setting the stage for historical milestones in California's leadership.