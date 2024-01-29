Toms River Police Budget Battle: Mayor and Police Chief Clash Over Proposed Cuts

Under the spotlight in Toms River is a growing discord between the township's police department and Mayor Daniel Rodrick over proposed changes in the budget. The crux of the controversy lies in the mayor's plan to axe two police captain positions to pave the way for the recruitment of eight new emergency medical technicians (EMTs). The objective is to bolster the township's first aid response, specifically on the barrier island where volunteer first aid squads are no longer operational.

The Chief's Stance

Police Chief Mitch Little has publicly voiced his dissension against these cuts. He underscores the potential detrimental repercussions on the police command structure, contesting Mayor Rodrick's assurance that street-level policing will remain unaffected. His argument against the proposal is twofold: the potential loss of critical positions within the police hierarchy and the misinterpretation of the roles of the new hires.

The Mayor's Perspective

On the other side of the fence, Mayor Rodrick insists that this maneuver is a vital step towards ensuring prompt emergency response. He places the blame for the budget deficit squarely on past fiscal mismanagement. To be put to vote at a forthcoming virtual Township Council meeting on January 31, the ordinance aims to trim the police force from 113 to 112 officers.

Public Response and Future Implications

Critics of the budget cut proposal have organized two rallies. The police department has faced hurdles in recruiting EMTs, and the force's size remains the same as it was two decades ago, despite an increasing population and rising emergency calls. A recent efficiency study found no justification for cuts.

The discord extends to the virtual meeting venue, with two councilmen advocating for an in-person meeting to facilitate wider resident participation. As the date of the vote approaches, Toms River remains a town divided, with the outcome of the vote holding significant implications for the community's future.