en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Tom Suozzi Proposes Ellis Island-Style Facility to Tackle Migrant Crisis

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
Tom Suozzi Proposes Ellis Island-Style Facility to Tackle Migrant Crisis

In a bid to address the escalating migrant crisis, former Representative Tom Suozzi, now a Democratic candidate in New York’s 3rd Congressional District’s special election, has put forth a proposition that echoes the nation’s historic immigration strategies. Suozzi has proposed the establishment of an Ellis Island-style facility at the southern border, reminiscent of the gateway for millions of immigrants in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

A Modern Solution for An Age-Old Problem

According to Suozzi, a modern, large-scale processing facility is crucial to handle the surging influx of migrants. He envisions a comprehensive complex, akin to Ellis Island, equipped with sufficient immigration judges, Border Patrol agents, and health screening services. This proposal is intended to expedite and streamline the process of migrant intake, replacing the current outdated facilities that struggle to manage the volume effectively.

Addressing the Root Causes

In addition to proposing this tangible solution, Suozzi emphasized the importance of tackling the underlying reasons for the vast migration. He called for attention to be directed to countries like Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, where dire conditions often compel people to seek a better life in the United States.

Political Tensions and the Path Forward

As the special election draws closer, Suozzi, along with Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, has criticized his Republican opponent, Mazi Melesa Pilip, for her voting record and her perceived reluctance to engage in multiple debates. Tom Suozzi has a history of working across the aisle on immigration issues and continues to advocate for open and robust debate on bipartisan solutions to the nation’s challenges.

0
Politics United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Eastlawn Elementary School Principal Faces Charges for Alleged Sex Offense

By BNN Correspondents

Governor DeSantis Proposes National Standard for Civics Education

By Rizwan Shah

Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023

By Olalekan Adigun

Unresolved Queries Delay Draft of Madhya Pradesh Fire Safety Act

By Israel Ojoko

High Court Rules in Favor of SKIMS Contractual Employees: Justice Serv ...
@India · 5 mins
High Court Rules in Favor of SKIMS Contractual Employees: Justice Serv ...
heart comment 0
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
Florida’s Disney Governance Overhaul: Restructured Board Holds First Meeting

By Salman Akhtar

Florida's Disney Governance Overhaul: Restructured Board Holds First Meeting
Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Trump Over Insurrection Allegations and Potential Ballot Disqualification

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Trump Over Insurrection Allegations and Potential Ballot Disqualification
Danny Laudick Assumes Mayoral Mantle in Cedar Falls

By Israel Ojoko

Danny Laudick Assumes Mayoral Mantle in Cedar Falls
Latest Headlines
World News
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Record-Breaking Contract with Dodgers Features Unique Health-Based Opt-Out Clauses
9 seconds
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Record-Breaking Contract with Dodgers Features Unique Health-Based Opt-Out Clauses
Denver Broncos' Jonathon Cooper Shows Promising Growth in NFL Career
9 seconds
Denver Broncos' Jonathon Cooper Shows Promising Growth in NFL Career
Acupuncture and Anxiety: A Holistic Approach to Mental Health
13 seconds
Acupuncture and Anxiety: A Holistic Approach to Mental Health
PTPA Proposes Solution to Tennis Ball Discrepancy Issue, Criticizes WTA
13 seconds
PTPA Proposes Solution to Tennis Ball Discrepancy Issue, Criticizes WTA
Top 15 Breakout Players of the Arizona High School Boys' Basketball Season
13 seconds
Top 15 Breakout Players of the Arizona High School Boys' Basketball Season
Arizona Cardinals Charting Course for NFL Future
15 seconds
Arizona Cardinals Charting Course for NFL Future
Governor DeSantis Proposes National Standard for Civics Education
23 seconds
Governor DeSantis Proposes National Standard for Civics Education
RHOM's Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova: A Journey of Hope Amidst Adversity
43 seconds
RHOM's Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova: A Journey of Hope Amidst Adversity
UK Doctor Advises on Proper Ear Care, Cautions Against Cotton Swabs
46 seconds
UK Doctor Advises on Proper Ear Care, Cautions Against Cotton Swabs
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
47 seconds
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
50 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app