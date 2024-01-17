Homan Critiques Biden's Border Policies Amid 'Historic Illegal Immigration'

Tom Homan, a seasoned authority on border security with a rich experience of serving under six presidents, has offered a stark critique of the current status of the U.S. border under the Biden administration. Homan has contrasted the 'most secure border' in his lifetime during Trump's tenure with what he now describes as 'historic illegal immigration' under the current administration.

Homan's critical assessment of the U.S. border security comes in the wake of his testimony at a House Oversight hearing. He lambasted the Biden administration for dismantling effective border policies, thereby directly contributing to an unprecedented rise in illegal crossings. Since President Biden's inauguration, border crossings have skyrocketed to more than 10 million. Additionally, Homan expressed grave concerns about the 1.9 million 'gotaways' - individuals who have successfully entered the U.S. illegally, evading law enforcement in the process.

Illegal Immigration: A Historic Surge

As the former ICE Director, Homan is set to testify at a House Committee hearing on the border crisis under the Biden administration. He criticizes the administration's open border policies and regulatory actions, which he believes have directly led to a surge in illegal immigration. Homan cites the historic level of illegal immigration, with over 11 million illegals entering the US since Biden took office and more than 300,000 encountered at the southern border last month alone.

Part of Homan's critique focuses on the humanitarian crisis at the border, which he attributes to the Biden administration's failed policies. He challenges the narrative that the left's approach to immigration is 'moral' and 'compassionate.' Citing cold, hard facts about the increase in sexual abuse, forced labor, and debt bondage among migrants, Homan suggests that a reduction in illegal crossings could lead to a decrease in these tragic victimizations.

