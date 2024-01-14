en English
China

Tokyo Protests and Tensions Rise Over Yasukuni Shrine Visit and Remarks on Taiwan

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:47 am EST
Tokyo Protests and Tensions Rise Over Yasukuni Shrine Visit and Remarks on Taiwan

On October 17, 2023, a wave of civic unrest swept Tokyo as groups rallied against Japan’s increasing military buildup and potential amendments to its pacifist constitution.

The public outcry was in response to high-ranking officials from the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) controversial visit to the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine. This shrine is notorious for enshrining Class-A war criminals from World War II, making it a potent symbol of Japan’s militaristic past.

The visit was widely condemned, sparking international outrage and raising concerns about Japan’s commitment to peace and non-aggression.

The Chinese Embassy in Japan was among the most vocal critics of the JSDF officials’ visit to Yasukuni Shrine.

The spokesperson for the embassy denounced the visit as a desecration of historical justice and an insult to the nations victimized by Japan during the war.

The embassy urged Japan to reflect on its past and sever ties with militarism, further straining the already tense relations between the two nations.

China
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

China

