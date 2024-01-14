Tokyo Protests and Tensions Rise Over Yasukuni Shrine Visit and Remarks on Taiwan

On October 17, 2023, a wave of civic unrest swept Tokyo as groups rallied against Japan’s increasing military buildup and potential amendments to its pacifist constitution.

The public outcry was in response to high-ranking officials from the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) controversial visit to the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine. This shrine is notorious for enshrining Class-A war criminals from World War II, making it a potent symbol of Japan’s militaristic past.

The visit was widely condemned, sparking international outrage and raising concerns about Japan’s commitment to peace and non-aggression.

The Chinese Embassy in Japan was among the most vocal critics of the JSDF officials’ visit to Yasukuni Shrine.

The spokesperson for the embassy denounced the visit as a desecration of historical justice and an insult to the nations victimized by Japan during the war.

The embassy urged Japan to reflect on its past and sever ties with militarism, further straining the already tense relations between the two nations.