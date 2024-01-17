Together Gibraltar Supports Lower Voting Age, Calls for Educational Reforms

As the political landscape continues to evolve, so too does the conversation surrounding voter eligibility. The Gibraltar-based political party, Together Gibraltar, has publicly thrown its weight behind the government's initiative to lower the voting age to 16. Represented by its vocal advocate, Saray Imlach, the party is clear in its conviction that this move will serve as a catalyst for empowering the nation's youth, providing them with an active voice in the electoral processes that impact their future.

Together Gibraltar's endorsement of this voting age reduction goes beyond mere rhetoric. The party believes that it is one thing to give young people the right to vote and quite another to ensure they are sufficiently informed to do so. As such, they are proposing a series of educational reforms that they believe should go hand in hand with the change in voting policy. These reforms, they argue, are critical to ensuring that the younger electorate is not only eligible to vote but also equipped with the knowledge and understanding to engage responsibly in the democratic process.

Political Maturity: A Relative Concept

Central to Together Gibraltar's argument is the belief that political maturity is not an attribute that magically appears at the age of 18. Drawing on academic research, they assert that 16-year-olds possess a similar level of political maturity as their slightly older counterparts. Therefore, they argue, these adolescents should be accorded the same electoral rights. The party emphasizes that education plays a crucial role in fostering political awareness and, in light of this, is urging for an educational programme focused on political and media literacy.

The proposal to lower the voting age forms part of a broader discussion about youth involvement in politics. By advocating for this change, Together Gibraltar is acknowledging the vital stake that young people have in societal decisions. The party contends that lowering the voting age would serve as an effective way of improving civic participation among this demographic, thus ensuring that their voices are heard and their interests represented.