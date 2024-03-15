Together Gibraltar Criticizes 'Rushed' Inquiries Bill Amid EU Deal Negotiations

As Gibraltar navigates through a crucial phase in finalizing an EU relationship deal, the local political landscape is stirred by the introduction of a new Inquiries Act. Transparency International and Together Gibraltar have voiced significant concerns over the bill, labeling it 'deeply unsuitable' for the territory's governance structure. Together Gibraltar, in particular, has taken a firm stance, demanding amendments to the legislation, which they argue was expedited through the legislative process without due consideration of its implications.

Advertisment

Immediate Backlash and Calls for Amendments

Together Gibraltar has been vocal in its critique, emphasizing that the Government has had ample time across three full terms to propose any necessary updates to inquiries legislation. The party underscores the timing of the bill's introduction, amidst ongoing negotiations for an EU relationship deal, as particularly troubling. This concern is echoed by Transparency International, which has also expressed reservations about the potential impact of the bill on transparency and anti-corruption efforts in Gibraltar. Together Gibraltar is now calling for specific amendments to ensure that the bill does not apply to inquiries already in progress, including the high-profile McGrail Inquiry.

Gibraltar's Unique Political Landscape

Advertisment

The criticism also highlights a unique aspect of Gibraltar's political system, where all Government Members of Parliament are Cabinet ministers, making it highly unlikely for them to vote against Government proposals. This, Together Gibraltar argues, makes the Inquiries Bill especially unsuitable for Gibraltar, as it could hinder the objective scrutiny of governmental actions and decisions. The party's demand for a binding commitment from the Government not to use the bill to cancel ongoing inquiries underscores the gravity of their concerns.

Impact on EU Relationship Deal Negotiations

The broader implications of the Inquiries Bill controversy extend to Gibraltar's ongoing efforts to secure a favorable relationship deal with the European Union. Critics argue that the bill could tarnish Gibraltar's reputation for transparency and governance integrity at a time when it is under close observation by international partners. The situation presents a delicate balancing act for the Gibraltar Government, which must address domestic legislative concerns while also ensuring that its actions do not adversely affect its standing in negotiations with the EU.

As Gibraltar stands at a crossroads, the outcome of this legislative dispute will not only shape its domestic governance landscape but also signal its commitment to transparency and anti-corruption standards on the international stage. The Gibraltar Government's response to the calls for amendments and its handling of the McGrail Inquiry will be closely watched by both local and international observers, making the next steps critical for Gibraltar's future.