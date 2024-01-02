Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is set to honor former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with a funeral service at the Shaw Park Complex, Tobago, on Thursday at 11am. The service will be preceded by a public viewing at 9am. Charles, who passed away on December 31 at the age of 77, was a transformative figure in Tobago’s political landscape. He held numerous prestigious roles including being the first chief secretary of the THA, a government senator, and a parliamentary secretary. Fondly known as the ‘Heavy Roller’, his contributions to Tobago’s development were significant and enduring.

Tributes to a Pioneering Leader

Across the political spectrum, leaders have come forward to express their admiration and respect for Charles. Prime Minister and THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine noted Charles’s patient, prayerful, and determined spirit. Ashworth Jack, a former THA minority leader, underscored Charles’s role in shaping the THA’s operational framework and his pioneering efforts in education. Charles was instrumental in facilitating free tertiary education for Tobagonians, an initiative that later inspired similar efforts in Trinidad.

A Legacy of Vision and Passion

Gerry MacFarlane, who had the privilege of working closely with Charles, remembered him as a passionate and sincere visionary. He emphasized the importance of chronicling the lives and contributions of influential Tobagonians like Charles. Deputy Chief Secretary Dr. Faith BYisrael also lauded Charles’s foundational impact on the THA, further highlighting his unwavering commitment to Tobago’s autonomy and his deep love for the country.

Preserving the ‘Heavy Roller’s’ Legacy

While the loss of Charles marks the end of a significant chapter in the political relationship between Trinidad and Tobago, it also opens a new chapter on how best to honor his legacy. Suggestions have been made to establish a scholarship fund in his name, ensuring that his commitment to education and the betterment of Tobago continues to inspire future generations.