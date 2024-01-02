en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is set to honor former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with a funeral service at the Shaw Park Complex, Tobago, on Thursday at 11am. The service will be preceded by a public viewing at 9am. Charles, who passed away on December 31 at the age of 77, was a transformative figure in Tobago’s political landscape. He held numerous prestigious roles including being the first chief secretary of the THA, a government senator, and a parliamentary secretary. Fondly known as the ‘Heavy Roller’, his contributions to Tobago’s development were significant and enduring.

Tributes to a Pioneering Leader

Across the political spectrum, leaders have come forward to express their admiration and respect for Charles. Prime Minister and THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine noted Charles’s patient, prayerful, and determined spirit. Ashworth Jack, a former THA minority leader, underscored Charles’s role in shaping the THA’s operational framework and his pioneering efforts in education. Charles was instrumental in facilitating free tertiary education for Tobagonians, an initiative that later inspired similar efforts in Trinidad.

A Legacy of Vision and Passion

Gerry MacFarlane, who had the privilege of working closely with Charles, remembered him as a passionate and sincere visionary. He emphasized the importance of chronicling the lives and contributions of influential Tobagonians like Charles. Deputy Chief Secretary Dr. Faith BYisrael also lauded Charles’s foundational impact on the THA, further highlighting his unwavering commitment to Tobago’s autonomy and his deep love for the country.

Preserving the ‘Heavy Roller’s’ Legacy

While the loss of Charles marks the end of a significant chapter in the political relationship between Trinidad and Tobago, it also opens a new chapter on how best to honor his legacy. Suggestions have been made to establish a scholarship fund in his name, ensuring that his commitment to education and the betterment of Tobago continues to inspire future generations.

0
Obituary Politics Trinidad and Tobago
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Uncle Fester Co-Defendant Preslie McGaughey Dies at 32; Charges Dismissed

By BNN Correspondents

Dr. Molly Owens: A Cherished Pillar of the American Mission Hospital Passes Away

By Shivani Chauhan

Bob Montross: A Pillar of South Dakota's Beef Industry Passes Away

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Polk County Mourns the Loss of Commissioner Scotty Tillery: A Tribute to His Service

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Jaimz Asmundson: A Beacon of Winnipeg's Cultural Scene Remembered ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 46 mins
Jaimz Asmundson: A Beacon of Winnipeg's Cultural Scene Remembered ...
heart comment 0
Remembering David Usavage: A Pillar of Education in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties

By Salman Khan

Remembering David Usavage: A Pillar of Education in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties
Assassination of Hamas’s Deputy Leader Saleh al-Aaruri: A Shakeup in Global Politics

By Muhammad Jawad

Assassination of Hamas's Deputy Leader Saleh al-Aaruri: A Shakeup in Global Politics
Hamilton County Mourns the Loss of Dedicated Public Servant, Fred Skillern

By Nitish Verma

Hamilton County Mourns the Loss of Dedicated Public Servant, Fred Skillern
Betty: A Life of Service and Love

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Betty: A Life of Service and Love
Latest Headlines
World News
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
58 seconds
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
58 seconds
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
1 min
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury
1 min
Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury
Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases
1 min
Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
1 min
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
Journalist Excludes Illini from Top 25 Poll, Sparks Controversy Amid Fans
1 min
Journalist Excludes Illini from Top 25 Poll, Sparks Controversy Amid Fans
Malaysia Eyes First Olympic Gold in Paris 2024: Prospects and Preparations
1 min
Malaysia Eyes First Olympic Gold in Paris 2024: Prospects and Preparations
Promising New Treatments for Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Secukinumab and Bimekizumab
1 min
Promising New Treatments for Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Secukinumab and Bimekizumab
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
36 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app