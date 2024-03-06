TNPF Commemorates Slain TNA MP Kiddinan Sivanesan: A Beacon of Tamil Liberation

Today, the Tamil National People's Front (TNPF) paid tribute to the late Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP Kiddinan Sivanesan at their office in Jaffna, marking the anniversary of his assassination in 2008. Sivanesan was targeted by the Sri Lankan army's Long-Range Reconnaissance Patrol (LLRP) while traveling from Colombo to Mullaitivu, a stark reminder of the perilous path trodden by Tamil political figures. His death, condemned internationally, including by the Norwegian Embassy, underscored the severe impact on Sri Lanka's democratic fabric and highlighted the urgent need for a political resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Legacy of a Liberation Fighter

Kiddinan Sivanesan's political journey was emblematic of the Tamil struggle for freedom. His dedicated service towards the emancipation of the Tamil people, social justice, and the co-operative movement earned him profound respect across the community. The TNA, in mourning his loss, emphasized that his sacrifice would significantly contribute to the Tamil nation's liberation. Furthermore, LTTE leader V Prabhakaran posthumously honored Sivanesan with the title 'Maamanithar' (great human being), recognizing his courage and unwavering commitment to the cause of Tamil Eelam.

International Condemnation and Call for Peace

The assassination of Sivanesan sparked international outrage, with the Norwegian Embassy in Sri Lanka notably condemning the attack on democratic representatives. This incident was not just a tragic loss for the Tamil community but also a major setback for democratic traditions and institutions in Sri Lanka. The call for a political solution to end the cycle of violence became louder, highlighting the assassination's broader implications on the peace process and the urgent need for dialogue and reconciliation.

Reflections on Tamil Political Activism

The commemoration of Kiddinan Sivanesan by the TNPF serves as a solemn reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by Tamil political activists in Sri Lanka. It underscores the importance of recognizing the sacrifices made by individuals like Sivanesan in the broader context of Tamil liberation and the relentless pursuit of justice and self-determination. As the community reflects on his legacy, the need for a sustainable and peaceful resolution to the ethnic conflict remains paramount, ensuring that future generations can live in harmony, free from the shadows of violence and persecution.