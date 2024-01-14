en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

TMC Protests Against Central Government Over Withheld Funds and Alleged Misuse of Agencies

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:05 pm EST
TMC Protests Against Central Government Over Withheld Funds and Alleged Misuse of Agencies

West Bengal’s ruling party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), staged a protest rally from Jadavpur to Garia, expressing their condemnation against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government. The rally aimed to spotlight two primary grievances: the withholding of central funds allocated to the state and the purported exploitation of central agencies for political retaliation.

Withheld Central Funds and Political Vendetta

The TMC accuses the central government of withholding crucial funds meant for various social security programs, including the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), thereby hampering the state’s capacity to cater to the needy. The state’s Party General Secretary, Kunal Ghosh, who also participated in the protest rally, underscored these issues of withheld central funds and vindictive politics.

Contrarily, the Ministry of Rural Development contends that the halt in fund releases was necessitated by West Bengal’s non-compliance with central government directives.

Unresolved Disputes

Previously, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had led a delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the impasse in fund allocation. Despite assurances of joint meetings to resolve the matter, the Chief Minister asserted that funds for numerous schemes remain unreleased, thereby affecting the state’s development and welfare projects.

Implications of the Protest

The protest is a clear indication of the growing rift between the West Bengal government and the central government. It serves as a platform for the TMC to voice their grievances and rally support against what they believe to be unjust treatment by the BJP-led central government.

As the discourse continues, the resolution of this issue remains crucial for the smooth functioning of social security schemes and overall development in West Bengal.

0
India Politics Social Issues Watch Now
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
India Agrees to Expedite Troop Withdrawal from the Maldives
In a landmark development, the governments of India and the Maldives have agreed to fast-track the withdrawal of Indian military personnel stationed in the Maldives. The decision emerged from the inaugural session of the High-Level Core Group between the two nations, held on January 14, 2024. The discussions centered around boosting bilateral cooperation and accelerating
India Agrees to Expedite Troop Withdrawal from the Maldives
Delhi Imposes Restrictions on Certain Vehicles Amid Severe Air Pollution
14 mins ago
Delhi Imposes Restrictions on Certain Vehicles Amid Severe Air Pollution
Punjab Extends Winter Holidays for School Students Amidst Severe Cold Wave
22 mins ago
Punjab Extends Winter Holidays for School Students Amidst Severe Cold Wave
Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai District Tense Following Violent Clash
6 mins ago
Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai District Tense Following Violent Clash
Telangana Minister's Temple Visit: An Insight into Religion-Politics Interplay in India
8 mins ago
Telangana Minister's Temple Visit: An Insight into Religion-Politics Interplay in India
Punjab and Haryana Governors Grace Chandigarh's Bhajan Sandhya Programme
14 mins ago
Punjab and Haryana Governors Grace Chandigarh's Bhajan Sandhya Programme
Latest Headlines
World News
Novak Djokovic Triumphs in 2024 Melbourne Tournament Opener
1 min
Novak Djokovic Triumphs in 2024 Melbourne Tournament Opener
Senator Manchin Opposes Trump, Hints at Potential Presidential Run
3 mins
Senator Manchin Opposes Trump, Hints at Potential Presidential Run
Steve Smith Embraces New Role as Test Opener
6 mins
Steve Smith Embraces New Role as Test Opener
Dane Sweeny's Near Upset in Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Talent Emerges
7 mins
Dane Sweeny's Near Upset in Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Talent Emerges
Telangana Minister's Temple Visit: An Insight into Religion-Politics Interplay in India
8 mins
Telangana Minister's Temple Visit: An Insight into Religion-Politics Interplay in India
Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement from Professional Cricket
10 mins
Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement from Professional Cricket
Shaun Marsh: An Illustrious Cricketing Career Comes to a Close
10 mins
Shaun Marsh: An Illustrious Cricketing Career Comes to a Close
Trump's Lawyer Advocates for His Testimony Rights in E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case
11 mins
Trump's Lawyer Advocates for His Testimony Rights in E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case
Iranian Researcher Honored with WHO's Kuwait Prize for Non-Communicable Diseases Control
13 mins
Iranian Researcher Honored with WHO's Kuwait Prize for Non-Communicable Diseases Control
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
2 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
5 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
6 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
6 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
8 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
13 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
13 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
13 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
13 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app