TMC Protest in Kolkata: A Stand Against Rising Prices and Alleged Misuse of Central Agencies

On the bustling streets of Kolkata, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) took a stand. Launching a protest march from Jadavpur to Gariahat, the political party’s objective was to voice its opposition against the central government.

The demonstration, led by TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, was not a random act of defiance but a calculated response to two pressing concerns that have been stirring discontent among citizens: the escalating prices of commodities and what the TMC alleges as the misuse of central agencies.

The Rising Cost of Living

The increasing cost of living due to inflation has been a persistent issue, hitting the common man’s pocket hard. The TMC, through this protest, aimed to highlight this concern. They sought to bring to light the struggle of ordinary citizens grappling with the steep rise in prices.

Alleged Misuse of Central Agencies

The second issue addressed during the march was the alleged misuse of central agencies. The TMC claims that the central government is using these agencies as a political weapon, a tool for vendetta rather than an instrument of law and order. This grievance emerges from the increasing frequency of investigations launched by these agencies in the state, which the TMC views as politically motivated.

Conveying the Message

Through the rally, the TMC aimed to directly address the concerns of the common people. They sought to resonate with the public by highlighting these issues, using their platform to convey their message of opposition to the central government’s handling of both the economy and central agencies. As the protest concluded, the echoes of their opposition remained, a clear indication of the political tension brewing between the TMC and the central government.