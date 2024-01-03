en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari Alleges Life Threats Over Stand Against Corruption

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:27 pm EST
TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari Alleges Life Threats Over Stand Against Corruption

In an alarming revelation, Manoranjan Byapari, renowned writer and MLA from Balagarh, has publicly voiced fears for his personal safety. He alleges that his life has been threatened by his own comrades within the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The MLA’s audacious opposition to corruption and criminal activities within the party, particularly those involving TMC leaders, is believed to be the reason behind the threats.

Corruption and Crime in Balagarh

Byapari has been forthright in his criticism of the rampant corruption and criminal activities in his constituency in Hooghly district. The situation has reportedly escalated to such an extent that the MLA finds himself unable to visit the area without ensuring adequate protection. Byapari has pointed fingers at local TMC leaders in Balagarh, accusing them of involvement in these illicit activities and subsequently intimidating him for opposing their actions.

Unresolved Internal Strife

Despite bringing these issues to the attention of the party leadership, Byapari feels disillusioned by their apparent lack of action. He suggests that the party leadership has chosen to remain on the sidelines, passively observing as internal tensions within the party continue to rise.

Party’s Stand on the Issue

The TMC leadership, in response, has urged Byapari to keep such matters within the party and refrain from discussing them with the media. Senior TMC minister Firhad Hakim echoed this sentiment, asserting that party issues should be resolved internally. This comes as a blow to Byapari, an acclaimed writer known for his autobiography ‘Itibritte Chandal Jivan,’ who joined the TMC shortly before the 2021 assembly elections, and has since been unyielding in his fight against corruption.

0
Crime India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
43 seconds ago
Daylight Shooting in Charleston: Two More Teens Arrested
On a typical day, the Forest Park Playground in West Ashley, Charleston, South Carolina, is a haven of innocence and laughter. But last month, its veneer was shattered by the echoes of gunfire and the stark reality of violence. Today, two more 17-year-old boys join the tally of those implicated in the horrifying incident, their
Daylight Shooting in Charleston: Two More Teens Arrested
Hammersmith and Fulham Council Workers Face Rising Tide of Abuse
6 mins ago
Hammersmith and Fulham Council Workers Face Rising Tide of Abuse
Delaware County Officials to Announce Charges in Two Separate Murder Cases
8 mins ago
Delaware County Officials to Announce Charges in Two Separate Murder Cases
Man Arrested for Incendiary Social Media Posts About Ram Temple
3 mins ago
Man Arrested for Incendiary Social Media Posts About Ram Temple
Attibele Police Crack High-Value Theft Case: Shoe Truck Hijacked
4 mins ago
Attibele Police Crack High-Value Theft Case: Shoe Truck Hijacked
Man Arrested for Premeditated Murder in Adjara, Georgia
5 mins ago
Man Arrested for Premeditated Murder in Adjara, Georgia
Latest Headlines
World News
Hornets' Comeback Victory: A Profound Narrative of Resilience and Endurance
16 seconds
Hornets' Comeback Victory: A Profound Narrative of Resilience and Endurance
Young Karting Prodigy, Euan Stephenson, Targets Formula One
16 seconds
Young Karting Prodigy, Euan Stephenson, Targets Formula One
CareCard: A Solution to America's Prescription Drug Price Crisis
34 seconds
CareCard: A Solution to America's Prescription Drug Price Crisis
Sixteenth IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union Shootout Set to Ignite Court with High School Girls' Basketball
41 seconds
Sixteenth IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union Shootout Set to Ignite Court with High School Girls' Basketball
North Carolina's Child Fatality Task Force Targets 2024: Tackling Social Media Addiction and Enhancing Child Safety
1 min
North Carolina's Child Fatality Task Force Targets 2024: Tackling Social Media Addiction and Enhancing Child Safety
Avera Health to Expand Behavioral Health Services in South Dakota
2 mins
Avera Health to Expand Behavioral Health Services in South Dakota
'Give Kids a Smile': Free Dental Care for Low-Income Children in Minnesota
2 mins
'Give Kids a Smile': Free Dental Care for Low-Income Children in Minnesota
Racehorse Hewick Triumphs at King George VI Chase, Set for Local Parade
2 mins
Racehorse Hewick Triumphs at King George VI Chase, Set for Local Parade
Lundeen Outlines 2024 Legislative Priorities for Colorado Senate Republicans
2 mins
Lundeen Outlines 2024 Legislative Priorities for Colorado Senate Republicans
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
52 mins
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2 hours
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
2 hours
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
2 hours
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of Gameplay in Roblox
2 hours
Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of Gameplay in Roblox
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
2 hours
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
2 hours
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
2 hours
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 hours
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app