TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari Alleges Life Threats Over Stand Against Corruption

In an alarming revelation, Manoranjan Byapari, renowned writer and MLA from Balagarh, has publicly voiced fears for his personal safety. He alleges that his life has been threatened by his own comrades within the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The MLA’s audacious opposition to corruption and criminal activities within the party, particularly those involving TMC leaders, is believed to be the reason behind the threats.

Corruption and Crime in Balagarh

Byapari has been forthright in his criticism of the rampant corruption and criminal activities in his constituency in Hooghly district. The situation has reportedly escalated to such an extent that the MLA finds himself unable to visit the area without ensuring adequate protection. Byapari has pointed fingers at local TMC leaders in Balagarh, accusing them of involvement in these illicit activities and subsequently intimidating him for opposing their actions.

Unresolved Internal Strife

Despite bringing these issues to the attention of the party leadership, Byapari feels disillusioned by their apparent lack of action. He suggests that the party leadership has chosen to remain on the sidelines, passively observing as internal tensions within the party continue to rise.

Party’s Stand on the Issue

The TMC leadership, in response, has urged Byapari to keep such matters within the party and refrain from discussing them with the media. Senior TMC minister Firhad Hakim echoed this sentiment, asserting that party issues should be resolved internally. This comes as a blow to Byapari, an acclaimed writer known for his autobiography ‘Itibritte Chandal Jivan,’ who joined the TMC shortly before the 2021 assembly elections, and has since been unyielding in his fight against corruption.