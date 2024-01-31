TMC Leader Probes PM Modi on Withheld Funds, New Ceremonial Element Introduced in Parliament

In a recent parliamentary session, a brief yet significant exchange occurred between Trinamool Congress (TMC) senior leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The conversation revolved around the withholding of central funds allocated to the state. Bandyopadhyay questioned the Prime Minister about the reasons behind the decision and the potential timeline for the release of these funds.

Central Funds and State Finances

Prime Minister Modi, in his response, pointed towards the reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the state's utilization of funds. According to him, these reports were not favorable, thereby leading to the withholding of funds. This discourse highlighted the complex dynamics between central and state finances, raising questions about transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility.

Historical Symbolism in Parliament

In a separate event, a new ceremonial element was introduced in Parliament, adding a layer of cultural symbolism to the proceedings. Rajeev Sharma, the senior marshal in Lok Sabha, was seen escorting President Draupadi Murmu while carrying a Sengol, a golden sceptre symbolizing the rule of the Indian government and the sovereignty of the Indian Republic.

This Sengol was placed next to the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha in May of the previous year by Prime Minister Modi, and was positioned at the center during the President's address. Once the President departed from the House, the Sengol was returned to its original location, thereby concluding the ceremonial ritual.

Sengol: A National Symbol

The Sengol, accepted as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal, was reportedly first accepted by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, at his residence on the night of August 14. This piece of history adds a touch of gravitas to the symbol and the rituals surrounding it. The introduction of this ceremonial element in Parliament serves as a reminder of the nation's past and its journey towards its present state.