Politics

TISL Urges Sri Lankan Corruption Commission to Enhance Efforts; IMF Supports Tax, Anti-Corruption Reforms

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST
TISL Urges Sri Lankan Corruption Commission to Enhance Efforts; IMF Supports Tax, Anti-Corruption Reforms

Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL) has issued a public appeal to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery and Corruption (CIABOC) to live up to the expectations of the country’s citizens in the fight against corruption. The statement highlights the necessity for CIABOC to enhance public accessibility to asset declarations and take proactive measures in the investigation of notable corruption cases.

Addressing Bribery and Improving Transparency

The call from TISL also emphasized the need for CIABOC to tackle bribery within the private sector and sports domain, while maintaining a transparent line of communication with the public about its ongoing efforts. It was pointed out that CIABOC has received enhanced powers under the Anti-Corruption Act (ACA). With Justice Neil Iddawala helming the institution and a newly appointed three-member Commission, the stage is set for decisive action against corruption.

Aragalaya Movement and Economic Crisis

The public movement in 2022, known as Aragalaya, brought the issue of corruption and its impact on Sri Lanka’s economic crisis into sharp focus. Civil society organizations and global entities, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), have identified anti-corruption measures as a pivotal element for the nation’s economic revival. TISL is adamant that CIABOC should concentrate on high-profile corruption cases to rebuild public trust and encourage whistleblowers.

IMF’s Stance on the Issue

The IMF has urged Sri Lanka to urgently prepare for property taxation and establish an Anti-Corruption Commission. They discussed the urgency of addressing fiscal matters, including amending the Banking Act and recapitalizing the banking sector, with President Ranil Wickremesinghe. The IMF lauded Sri Lanka’s significant progress in executing economic reforms and the country’s bravery in publishing the governance diagnostic, a first in Asia.

Call for Government Support

Finally, TISL has called upon the government to equip CIABOC with the resources and autonomy required to effectively address the challenge of corruption pervading the nation. The IMF, too, has emphasized perseverance with ongoing reforms addressing fiscal issues and advancing governance agendas, thereby restoring Sri Lanka’s confidence with the international community, official creditors, and private creditors.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

