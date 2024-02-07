Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Under Fire for Pre-Election Deposit in Cooperative Bank

In the midst of a controversial environment, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the governing body of the esteemed Tirupati temple, is grappling with allegations of political motivation and violation of the TTD Act. The charges are in connection with its decision to deposit Rs 10 crore in the Tirupati Cooperative Bank ahead of the 2024 general elections.

TTD's Stance on the Allegations

Responding to the claims, the TTD held its ground, asserting that the decision was made in compliance with all due processes and received the necessary approvals from the finance committee and the trust board. TTD officials further clarified that the organization's depositing of funds in a cooperative bank was not an unprecedented move. They cited previous instances of deposits amounting to Rs 100 crore with Saptagiri Grameena Bank and the AP Cooperative Bank, along with past fixed deposits with the Tirupati Cooperative Bank itself.

Financial Factors and Transparency

An official from the TTD finance department drew attention to the disparity in interest rates between nationalized banks and the Tirupati Cooperative Bank. While nationalized banks offer a lower interest rate of around 7.8-7.9 percent, the Tirupati Cooperative Bank offers a rate of 8.4 percent. The official also referred to the Union finance ministry's guideline permitting temples to deposit in rural banks in an effort to support them. In accordance with this guideline, TTD ensured it did not exceed Rs 100 crore in such deposits. The TTD emphasized the transparency of their approach in this matter, by inviting sealed quotations from multiple banks and conducting due diligence prior to making the deposit, which is a one-year fixed deposit.

Opposition's Concerns

Despite these reassuring details, opposition parties have expressed apprehension concerning the timing of the deposit, hinting at potential political implications. This controversy has led to a broader discussion about the extent of political intervention in institutions like cooperative banks, and the implications for the sanctity and independence of religious bodies like the TTD. As the debate continues, the trust of the devotees in the TTD and the integrity of the institution hang in the balance.