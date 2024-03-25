Tirthahalli Taluk Residents Protest Multi-Crore Water Scheme, Burn 'Bad Politics' Effigy on Holi

On a spirited Monday in Heggodu village, Tirthahalli taluk, a vibrant protest unfolded as locals, dissenting against a contentious multi-crore water supply scheme, marked Holi in an unconventional manner. Amidst the traditional festivities, an effigy symbolizing 'bad politics' was set ablaze, a gesture aimed at condemning the perceived corruption entwining the ₹344 crore project designed to benefit 1,616 habitations.

Advertisment

Roots of Resistance

The protest, now in its 29th day, has galvanized residents from Kodlu, Balekodlu, Heggodu, Savali, and adjacent villages against the project scheduled to draw water from Bheemeshwara Sangama, where the Malathi and Tunga rivers merge. Locals harbor apprehensions that the initiative will not only desecrate the sanctity of Bheemeshwara Sangama but also strip them of essential water resources. The logic of centralizing water lifting at a single point, despite numerous villages being perched along the Tunga riverbank, has been a bone of contention, with protestors alleging the scheme's underlying motive is to line the pockets of contractors.

Symbolic Protest Through Tradition

Advertisment

In a symbolic defiance, protesters drew parallels with historical acts of civil disobedience, where social reformers and leaders of Raitha Sangha previously burned texts and orders deemed anti-people and anti-farmers, respectively. The act of burning an effigy representing 'bad and corrupt politics' this Holi was a strategic choice to echo their grievances and attract wider attention to their cause. Nagaraj Savali, a vocal participant from Savali village, underscored the protest's aim to spotlight the corrupt politics overshadowing the project's execution.

Continuing Dissent Amidst Festivities

The festive blaze of Holi in Heggodu village not only marked a celebration of colors but also illuminated the enduring spirit of resistance among the residents of Tirthahalli taluk. Kodlu Venkatesh, a leader of the Raita Sangha, remains at the forefront of this agitation, challenging the project's rationale and advocating for a more transparent and equitable approach to addressing the water needs of the taluk's villages. The protest, set against the backdrop of Holi festivities, underscores a community's resolve to stand against perceived injustices, even in the face of entrenched political interests.

The burning of the 'bad politics' effigy on Holi has transcended mere symbolic protest, evolving into a significant statement against the backdrop of rural discontent and environmental concerns. As the residents of Tirthahalli taluk continue their spirited opposition, the unfolding scenario underscores a broader narrative of grassroots activism challenging the corridors of power. The effigy's ashes may have settled, but the flames of dissent and the call for accountability in public projects continue to flicker in the hearts of the protestors.