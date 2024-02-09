Tinubu Vows 50,000 Housing Units Nationwide for Affordable Living

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has pledged to implement programs and projects that will elevate the nation's prosperity, during the inauguration of the Renewed Hope Cities and Estate and the commencement of a pilot Housing Project in Karsana, Abuja.

Advertisment

The groundbreaking ceremony for the 3,112 housing unit project in Karsana District, Phase 3, Federal Capital Territory, marks the official launch of the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme. This initiative aims to address the rising cost of living in Nigeria by constructing housing units across the country.

A Blueprint for the Future: 2,400 Housing Units by December

Tinubu has directed the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to begin groundwork on the construction of at least 2,400 housing units across the nation's six geopolitical zones before December. This ambitious plan reflects his administration's resolve to provide decent and affordable housing for all Nigerians.

Advertisment

The project in Karsana is part of the larger scheme to deliver 20,000 housing units in the Federal Capital Territory under a Public Private Partnership Arrangement. Tinubu also announced plans for integrated living communities and promoting public-private partnerships to attract investments.

The Journey to 50,000 Housing Units: Inclusive Prosperity for All

The 3,112 pilot housing project under the Renewed Hope Housing Scheme at Karsana area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is a significant step towards delivering a total of 50,000 housing units across Nigeria. These units aim to cater to all income brackets, reiterating Tinubu's commitment to inclusive prosperity.

Advertisment

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa, emphasized the importance of housing as a fundamental right and the role of the private sector in achieving national development.

To fund these projects, N126.5 billion has been approved, with the money coming from various sources, including budgetary allocations, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, and Rent-to-Own options. The ministry plans to undertake groundbreaking of a total of 6,000 housing units in the first quarter of the year.

The housing units built in the Renewed Hope Cities will be sold at commercial rates, with a substantial percentage sold at concessionary rates to low- and medium-income Nigerians who are members of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress. Other projects coming on board include housing units in Lagos, Kano, and 12 states as Renewed Hope Estates.