Tinubu Reassures Senate's Integrity Amid 2024 Budget Padding Claims, Vows Justice for Slain Soldiers

Addressing recent allegations of budget padding for 2024, President Bola Tinubu assured the leadership of the 10th Senate that their integrity remains unblemished, while also pledging to uphold the nation's security and justice for the slain soldiers in Delta State. In a notable interaction, Tinubu refuted claims of implementing a budget other than the one approved, emphasizing the importance of executive-judiciary cooperation for national progress.

Addressing the Allegations

During a dinner with Senate leaders, Tinubu responded to Senator Abdul Ningi's allegations of a N3.7tn discrepancy in the 2024 budget, asserting his awareness of the budget's arithmetic and the figures approved by the National Assembly. The President appreciated the Senate's prompt handling of the budget amidst these allegations, reinforcing the legislative body's integrity.

Economic Outlook and Security Stance

Tinubu also shared an optimistic outlook on Nigeria's economic challenges, highlighting improved revenue and the necessity of expenditure control. He assured that efforts to overcome economic difficulties are nearing fruition, with promises of brighter days ahead for Nigerians. Furthermore, Tinubu strongly condemned the recent attacks on soldiers, affirming his administration's commitment to ensuring justice and supporting the military against security threats.

Senate's Commitment to Collaboration

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, expressing gratitude for the President's openness, pledged the 10th Senate's cooperation with Tinubu's administration. This commitment to collaboration underscores the mutual goal of productive governance and the success of the administration, marking a significant step towards addressing national issues collectively.

This gathering not only served to clarify the air over budget padding accusations but also reinforced the executive and legislative branches' dedication to transparency, economic recovery, and national security. As both sectors align, Nigeria anticipates a period of enhanced governance and societal wellbeing.