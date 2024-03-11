Tinubu Announces National Welding Training Centres Across Nigeria's Six Zones to Boost Economy

In a significant move to bolster Nigeria's economy and foster innovation in the welding sector, President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, unveiled plans on Monday for the establishment of National Centres for Training and Welding. These centres will span across the six geopolitical zones of the country, aiming at training, retraining, evaluation, and certification in the welding practice.

Strengthening the Economy Through Skilled Welding

During the 2024 Technology and Innovation Expo held in Abuja, President Tinubu emphasized the pivotal role of welding in economic development. He highlighted the government's commitment to promoting the application of the national policy on welding and related fields, approved in 2022. This initiative is part of a broader agenda to leverage science and technology for socio-economic advancement, dubbed the Renewed Hope Agenda. Furthermore, Tinubu reiterated the collaboration between Nigeria and the Republic of Cuba in science and technology, aiming to enhance biotechnology, scientific investigation, and technology transfer among other areas.

Government's Commitment to Research and Development

Chief Uche Nnaji, the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, reflected on the previous administration's dedication to allocating a minimum of 0.5% of the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to research and development (R&D). This strategic investment is seen as a cornerstone for sustainable economic growth, industrial development, and productivity. The establishment of the welding training centres is a testament to the government's resolve to invest in the skills and certification of its workforce, thereby enhancing job creation and technological innovation.

Implications for Nigeria's Future

The establishment of these training centres is expected to have far-reaching implications for Nigeria's economic landscape. By fostering a skilled workforce in the welding sector, the initiative aims to enhance the country's manufacturing and construction industries, contributing to overall economic resilience and growth. Moreover, the focus on R&D and the collaboration with international partners like Cuba signals Nigeria's commitment to embracing scientific and technological innovation as drivers of progress. As these centres come to fruition, they are poised to become beacons of skill development, innovation, and economic empowerment across Nigeria.