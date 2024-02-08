Timmins Mayor Unveils Ambitious Plan to Counter Population Decline

In her second state of the city address, Timmins Mayor Michelle Boileau unveiled an ambitious plan to counter the city's population decline. Acknowledging the 1.5% drop since 2016, Boileau emphasized the need for new housing development and immigration to reach a population of 50,000 and eventually 100,000.

A Blueprint for Growth: Housing and Immigration

With the recent census recording approximately 41,145 residents, Mayor Boileau presented a blueprint to revitalize Timmins. Central to her plan is the development of 150-200 new housing units and the recruitment of immigrants, particularly from Africa, to maintain and grow the French-speaking community.

Boileau expressed optimism about the anticipated return of the Ontario Northlander passenger train service by 2026, viewing it as an opportunity to increase accessibility to Timmins. The mayor envisions integrating this service into business and marketing strategies to attract new residents and businesses.

Safeguarding Community: Enhancing Safety Measures

In addition to promoting growth, Mayor Boileau addressed the city's initiatives to improve community safety. Overnight security patrols and enhanced outreach are among the pilot programs introduced to ensure a safer Timmins.

Recognizing the role of businesses in community safety, Boileau announced the expansion of the safety improvement grant. This program will assist business owners in installing security features, fostering a secure environment for all Timmins residents.

Transition and Collaboration: Immigration Services

To streamline immigration services, the city is transitioning these responsibilities from the Timmins Economic Development Corporation to the municipal government. This shift signifies a commitment to collaboration and strategic planning to attract and retain a diverse population.

Despite the challenges, Mayor Boileau remains hopeful about Timmins' future. By focusing on housing development, immigration, and community safety, she aims to create a vibrant, growing city that welcomes all.

As Mayor Boileau concluded her address, she reiterated her belief in Timmins' potential, stating, "With strategic planning and collaboration, we can reverse the population trend and create a city that thrives."