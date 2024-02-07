Timipre Sylva Backs President Tinubu's Economic Policies Amid Criticism

Timipre Sylva, former Governor of Bayelsa State and past Petroleum Minister, has issued a robust endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's economic policies, opposing a recent article that criticized them. The declaration, delivered through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Julius Bokoru, articulated Sylva's unwavering faith in Tinubu's economic blueprint and his commitment to championing these principles, which prioritize modesty, clarity, and dedication to public service.

The statement took a firm stance against attempts to sow discord between Sylva and President Tinubu, branding such tactics as desperate political maneuvers by individuals aiming to smear Sylva's reputation. These detractors, according to Sylva, are predictable, with a well-documented history of destructive behavior. He further emphasized that the opinions expressed in the critical article are not reflective of his views, and he stands by the President's vision for a sustainable economic future.

Unyielding Confidence in President Tinubu's Economic Blueprint

Sylva made it clear that his belief in Tinubu's economic agenda remains unshaken, dismissing the recent criticisms as baseless propaganda. He reiterated that President Tinubu is currently engrossed in governance, undeterred by these distractions, and remains committed to his economic vision. Sylva's statement is not only a denouncement of the divisive tactics employed by his detractors but also a reaffirmation of his support for the economic policies of President Tinubu, which he believes serve the greater good of the Nigerian people.

Amid the political turmoil and the ongoing debate over economic policies, Sylva's unwavering support for President Tinubu's economic blueprint underscores his confidence in the President's ability to steer Nigeria towards a more sustainable economy. He emphasized that the focus should be on the economic welfare of the Nigerian people, not on baseless propaganda intended to sow discord among political figures.