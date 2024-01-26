Time Constraints and Elections: Comelec's Dilemma Over Constitutional Amendments Plebiscite

In a recent development, George Erwin Garcia, Chairman of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), has voiced concerns over the feasibility of conducting a plebiscite for constitutional amendments amidst the impending midterm, national and local, barangay, and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. The time constraints posed by the forthcoming electoral events and the procedural timelines mandated by the law are proving to be significant hurdles.

Comelec's Tight Schedule Clashes with Plebiscite Timelines

The 1987 Philippine Constitution stipulates that constitutional amendments—whether initiated through a constitutional convention, constituent assembly, or people's initiative—must be ratified in a plebiscite. However, the Comelec's packed schedule and the legal requirement of holding a plebiscite within 60 to 90 days following the approval of an amendment by a constituent assembly or through a people's initiative pose formidable challenges. This is especially true in cases where the verification of signatures is involved.

Defending Comelec's Authority

In response to the criticism received from Opposition Senator Aquilino Pimentel III, who queried Comelec's authority in formulating guidelines for signature sheets in people's initiatives, Chairman Garcia defended the Commission's powers. He pointed out that rule-making is a part of the Commission's authority as granted by the Constitution. Furthermore, Garcia highlighted that Comelec had enacted a resolution in 2020 which detailed the implementing guidelines for the Initiative and Referendum Act.

Impact on Charter Change Advocates

This development has significant implications for charter change advocates. Struggling to schedule a plebiscite for constitutional amendments in view of the upcoming 2025 elections, they are now grappling with the challenges of gathering signatures for the people's initiative and the strict timelines for the plebiscite. The already heavy workload associated with the 2025 elections further complicates the situation, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the feasibility of holding a plebiscite in 2024.