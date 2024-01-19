Tim Scott to Endorse Trump Before New Hampshire Primary, Sparking Speculation

Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) will officially endorse former President Trump at a rally in New Hampshire, following a lobbying effort. The endorsement comes ahead of the state's primary next week. The Trump campaign has not commented on the matter.

This move ahead of the New Hampshire primary has sparked speculation about Scott potentially being considered as Trump's running mate. Meanwhile, Nikki Haley, who is contesting Trump for the GOP presidential nomination, has made it clear that she does not wish to hold the vice-presidential office.

A Blow to Haley's Campaign

This endorsement deals a significant blow to Haley's campaign, especially in her home state of South Carolina where voters are set to cast their votes on February 24th. Haley, who had appointed Scott to the Senate in 2012, has distanced herself from Trump's policies, creating a strain in their relationship. The latest poll shows Trump leading the race with 51.8%, followed by Haley at 35.4%, Ron DeSantis at 6.4% and 4.2% still undecided.

Improved Economic Outlook

On a different note, there's good news for American consumers. The University of Michigan reports a 13% leap in consumer sentiment in the first half of January from December, marking the largest two-month increase since 1991. This surge in optimism, not seen since July 2021, coincides with the last time President Biden's approval rating was over 50%. Despite this, Biden's current approval rating remains low at 38.8%.

World Economic Forum Updates

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Biden administration officials have addressed global issues such as aid to Ukraine, congressional polarization, and conflicts in the Middle East. They have reassured allies that the U.S. has the situation under control. As the November elections approach, the improved economic outlook could provide Democrats with a stronger footing, while Republicans are expected to continue their criticism over economic issues.