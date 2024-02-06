Tidal Wave of Leadership Changes in HISD Post Superintendent Mike Miles's Appointment

2023 marked a year of significant leadership turnover within the Houston Independent School District (HISD) following the appointment of Superintendent Mike Miles by the Texas Education Agency on June 1. According to a meticulous analysis conducted by the Houston Chronicle, at least 58 principals have either vacated their roles or been removed from their positions since Miles took office.

A Closer Look at the Turnover

Adjusting for schools that have shared principals, such as the Jane Long Academy and Las Americas Newcomer School, as well as for schools that have witnessed multiple leadership changes in a brief span, like Madison High School, the in-depth analysis reveals a total of 61 leadership changes across 59 campuses. This finding signifies a substantial shift in the district’s leadership, particularly in the months post Superintendent Miles's appointment.

Potential Implications of the Turnover

While the turnover numbers are staggering, the potential ramifications are even more profound. The change in school leadership often directly affects student outcomes, and with such a high rate of turnover, these effects could be widespread and significant. The continuity of educational programs, staff morale, and overall school culture may be at risk.

Methodology and Data Sources

The Houston Chronicle's analysis of the HISD leadership turnover was based on a thorough examination of staffing records from the district. This diligent reporting provides an informed understanding of the extensive principal turnover since Mike Miles' appointment as HISD superintendent.