Thunder Bay Officials Push for Permanent Forensic Pathology Lab at ROMA Conference

Thunder Bay city officials, including Mayor Ken Boshcoff and councillors Shelby Ch'ng, Kristen Oliver, and Kasey Etreni, are rallying for a more permanent solution to the city's forensic pathology needs. Their mission, which will be taken to the Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) conference in Toronto, revolves around the high costs and inefficiencies tied to sending officers to Toronto for pathology services.

Advertisment

Currently, a temporary measure is in place wherein a mobile forensic team from Toronto conducts autopsies at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Though this interim solution has provided some relief, local officials maintain that establishing a permanent lab in the city is the key to long-term efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

The Housing Factor

Among the other issues to be discussed at the ROMA conference is housing. Mayor Boshcoff has pledged to meet a provincial target for new housing units, a goal that he acknowledges would not be possible without the cooperation of federal and provincial governments. The ROMA conference, consequently, offers an opportune platform for Thunder Bay officials to present solution-based recommendations to provincial representatives, with the aim of finding consensus on these important local matters.

The ROMA conference, which concludes on January 23, is a pivotal event that allows municipalities across Ontario to discuss and address key local issues. For Thunder Bay, the focus this year is on securing a permanent forensic pathology lab and advancing housing initiatives. The city's representatives hope that their efforts will result in favourable response and solid commitments from the province, leading to tangible improvements in these critical areas.